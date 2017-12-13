Call for UAE students to enter the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards

UAE entrants will compete against their peers from around the world in hopes of qualifying for the GSEA finals

UAE entrants will compete against their peers from around the world in hopes of qualifying for the GSEA finals

Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA) is a global competition for students who have started and are operating a business while attending college or university.

UAE entrants will compete against their peers from around the world in hopes of qualifying for the GSEA finals.

Giving UAE students the edge in the GSEA is the region’s top business mentor, entrepreneur, investor, MD of AYM Commerce, and winner of the Arabian Business Mentor of the Year Award - Paul Kenny, who is calling for UAE universities and students to put themselves forward and showcase the country’s entrepreneurial spirit.

Adding to his mentoring work with the CEO-level business elite of the UAE, Paul will be personally mentoring all qualifying student entrants from the UAE, arming them with the tools they need to raise their game and accelerate their success in the competition. Explaining why it is important for students in the UAE to put themselves forward, Kenny says:

“Global competitions not only give young entrepreneurial talent from the UAE a place on the world stage – but create a supportive ecosystem that gives home grown talent the security and stability to thrive in their own countries.

GSEA focuses solely on students running businesses while still at university and university is a key time for developing a business brain. The entrepreneurial skillset is learned through experience, not just in the classroom and the GSEA competition provides the perfect platform to jump-start the process of learning through experience and building up your confidence when dealing with all stakeholders that entrepreneurs need to collaborate with, from VCs to counterparts.

I urge all those budding campus entrepreneurs to pitch in for the 2018 competition. We’re calling for university students (or those within one year of graduation) who are also running businesses that have made a minimum profit of $150.”

Founded in 1998 by Saint Louis University, GSEA is now an Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) programme. The Entrepreneurs’ Organisation is a global, peer-to-peer network of 12,000+ influential business owners with 160 chapters in 50 countries, known as a catalyst that enables leading entrepreneurs to learn and grow, leading to greater success in business and beyond.

GSEA Global Finals

More than fifty of the world’s most exceptional student entrepreneurs will be converging upon Toronto from all corners of the globe. Entrepreneur’s Organisation will host two and a half days of learning, mentorship and competition, with innovative new businesses from the world’s next generation of entrepreneurs.

Eligibility Criteria

• You must be enrolled for the current academic year in a university/college as an undergraduate or graduate student at the time of your application. Full or part-time enrolment is acceptable.

• You must be the owner, founder or controlling shareholder of your company and principally responsible for its operation. Each company can be represented by only one owner/co-founder.

• Your business must have been in operation for at least six consecutive months prior to your application.

• Your business must have generated a minimum of $150 at the time of your application.

• You should not have been one of the top six finalists from any previous year’s GSEA Global Finals Competition.

• The age cap for participation is 35 years old.

Prizes

At the Global Finals, students compete for a prize package of $20,000 in cash and a total value of over $40,000, which includes a travel/lodging expense paid trip to compete in GSEA Finals in Toronto, Canada. Second place will receive $10,000 and third place will receive $5,000.

Additional awards are given at the Global Finals for Social Impact, Innovation, and Lessons from the Edge.

Closing date for entries is 29th January 2018.

Participation

Paul Kenny is currently undertaking a university speaking tour and guiding the student entrepreneurs who will compete for the UAE title and then move onto to the global competition in early 2018. If you are interested in Paul addressing students in your university:

Email: paul@aymcommerce.com

Students can apply directly by visiting: gsea.org/apply