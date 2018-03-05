Phase 2 of UAE's rail network said to be back on track

Etihad Rail is reportedly set to issue tenders for phase 2 of its country-wide rail network project
By Staff writer
Mon 05 Mar 2018 07:45 PM

The UAE's Etihad Rail is reportedly set to issue tenders for phase 2 of its country-wide rail network project.

According to a report by Zawya, phase 2 of the project will connect the UAE's sea ports and the project's first phase.

Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al-Nuaimi, the UAE's Minister of Infrastructure Development, and chairman of the Federal Transport Authority – Land and Maritime (FTA), announced that a federal rail law had also been approved by the UAE Cabinet.

Tendering for phase 2's construction is due to begin after the appointment of project management and engineering consultants, the report said, citing documents provided by the FTA.

Phase 2 of Etihad Rail will be linked to Mussafah, to the Khalifa and Jebel Ali Ports, respectively in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and to the Saudi and Omani borders, according to the company's website.

No details were provided about award timelines for tenders or contracts, Construction Week Online reported.

In January 2016, it was announced that Etihad Rail had suspended the tendering process for stage 2 of the UAE's railway network as it reviewed the project investment.

At the time, Etihad Rail said in a statement that it was reviewing options for the timing and delivery of the project's second phase.

Upon completion, the Etihad Rail network will span approximately 1,200km across the Emirates, providing both freight and passenger services.

