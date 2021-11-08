A bespoke experience for your eyes with Avanti by Rivoli

Avanti by Rivoli Vision provides the world’s finest in eyewear and eye care for discerning clientele of today. Beyond their avant-garde range of eyewear styles, Avanti stores are also official ZEISS Vision Expert centres, delivering the ultimate in bespoke vision care experience, utilising cutting-edge technology and testing equipment.

A destination of luxury, Avanti showcases some of the world’s most stylish and exclusive brands Masunaga, Brioni, Boucheron & Fred and exquisite collections from Cartier, Gucci, and Yves Saint Laurent to name a few, making this a shopper’s paradise for those who know what they want, and are accustomed to the finest quality and unique trends.

Today’s active, ever-connected lifestyles and business environments have impacted our vision. While we enjoy bespoke experiences, Avanti ensures that your eyes aren’t left out. The new ZEISS experience offers eye care solutions tailored for your vision with professional eye measurements and expert analysis.

Every eye is also as unique as a fingerprint. That’s why the unrivalled ZEISS experience offers you the best in eye care, customised to match your eyes’ unique pupil size and age through ZEISS Individual Luminance Design Technology and i.Scription Technology. Which creates a personal vision fingerprint through ZEISS i.Profiler Plus, to offer you a unique lens solution with improved vision day and night.

The ZEISS i.Profiler Plus performs an in-depth and accurate analysis of your eyes, instantly providing a holistic view of your personal eye data. Equipped with this data, experts are geared to provide you with the most customisable lens portfolio by ZEISS. Optimised for your connected, on-the-move lifestyle and dynamic visual behaviour thanks to ZEISS SmartView Technology.

You can also make the most of their triple upgrade advantage today. Because our eyes deserve something bespoke. Providing you with unmatched advantages:

Blue block protection from blue-violet light emanating from screens Anti-virus coating that kills 99.9 percent of viruses and bacteria Design upgrade that offers a clear viewing experience

Understanding the needs of patients, Avanti also provides customers with access ZEISS VISUFIT 1000 Platform. The platform overcomes the barriers between online and offline, digitizes consultations and offers stand-out services such as frame comparison, digital centration and Virtual Try-on of frames in 3D.

The ZEISS Vision Expert experience is available exclusively at all Avanti stores across the UAE.