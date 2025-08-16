New UAE school holidays; GCC visa rules; Dubai property boom; Etihad Rail real estate forecast; Abu Dhabi road tolls – 10 things you missed this week

A longer winter break for UAE students, new visa-on-arrival rules in Kuwait, and record-breaking Dubai property sales made headlines in the Middle East this week.

From landmark hotel launches to transformative transport projects there were also major changes in education, travel, real estate, and infrastructure across the UAE and GCC

Catch up on the biggest news stories this week, as selected by Arabian Business editors.

UAE school calendar for 2025-2026: Longer winter break and new mid-term holidays revealed

The UAE has announced the academic calendar for public and private sector schools in the 2025-2026 academic year, introducing unified term dates, longer breaks, and new mid-term holidays.

The UAE Ministry of Education (MoE) unveiled the new school calendar, which was approved by the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council. The updated schedule will take effect from August 25, 2025, aligning with the country’s “Year of Community” goals to strengthen family cohesion and create a balanced learning environment.

See key dates for UAE school year 2025-2026 here.

Kuwait announces new visa for expats in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman

Kuwait has announced new visa on arrival rules for expat residents living in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman.

The new visa was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Al Yousef Al Sabah.

The tourist visit visa is offered to residents of GCC countries and is designed to boost tourism from neighbouring countries.

The biggest winners were prime areas such as Business Bay and Dubai Marina, where rental rates surged, driven by young professionals seeking proximity to Dubai’s financial districts. Image: Shutterstock

Where Dubai rents rose and fell in first half of 2025

Dubai’s rental market delivered mixed performance during the first half of 2025, with luxury waterfront communities posting steep increases whilst budget-friendly neighbourhoods experienced significant declines, according to industry experts and market data.

The biggest winners were prime areas like Business Bay and Dubai Marina, where rental rates surged driven by young professionals seeking proximity to Dubai’s financial districts. Meanwhile, areas like International City and Discovery Gardens saw rents tumble as regulatory crackdowns and increased competition took their toll.

“Business Bay saw rental rates increase in H1, driven by high demand from young professionals and its proximity to Downtown Dubai and DIFC,” said Ronan Arthur, Director and Head of Residential Valuation at Cavendish Maxwell.

UAE real estate: Etihad Rail to boost property market and create new trade and investment corridors

Etihad Rail will transform real estate, investment and trade across the UAE, according to a property CEO in the country.

A UAE property expert says the benefits delivered by Etihad Rail will extend far beyond real estate, creating new corridors for living, trade, and investment across the Emirates.

Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties, believes the Etihad Rail network will transform the UAE’s economic landscape by boosting connectivity, reducing travel times, and driving genuine demand in emerging markets.

UAE passport holders can now travel to 185 destinations without needing a prior visa. Image: Shutterstock

UAE announces major new passport rule

UAE citizens will now be able to renew their passports up to one year before the expiry date, following a new decision by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP).

Previously, the renewal period was limited to six months before expiry. The updated rule — announced by ICP Chairman Ali Mohammed Al Shamsi — comes into effect Monday, August 18, 2025, and will be available via the Authority’s smart services platform.

Al Shamsi said the move will improve citizens’ quality of life by allowing them to plan international travel further in advance, complete official transactions without delays, and increase the use of secure digital documents.

The regulatory intervention has forced landlords to recalibrate their approach to pricing and tenant relations. Image: Shutterstock

Dubai Smart Rental Index bears fruit as landlords recalibrate pricing strategies

Tenants are successfully using Dubai’s Smart Rental Index to challenge unjustified rent hikes, leading to fairer rental agreements and reduced conflicts with landlords, as the regulatory tool delivers on its promise to moderate extreme rental increases seven months after its introduction.

The Index, launched by the Dubai Land Department (DLD) in January 2025, has shifted bargaining power towards tenants and created what brokers describe as a more balanced rental market, with data from the first half of 2025 revealing divergent trends across different price segments and neighbourhoods.

Landlords are recalibrating their pricing strategies in response to the artificial intelligence-powered tool, which uses multiple data points including rental contract values, area averages, and building classifications to determine fair rental adjustments whilst requiring landlords to provide 90 days’ notice for increases.

Dubai is a standout choice for investors seeking robust returns in a dynamic global market, experts said. Image: Shutterstock

Dubai property sales hit $14bn in July as off-plan demand and rents surge, top developers revealed

Dubai’s residential real estate market continued its upward trajectory in July 2025, with Betterhomes reporting strong growth in both sales and leasing, driven by robust off-plan demand and an influx of new tenants.

Drawing on data from Property Monitor and its own transactions, the firm highlighted significant month-on-month gains in volumes, values, and rental activity.

Average price per square foot: AED1,893 ($516), up 3.3 per cent from June

Total transactions: 18,816, up 20.5 per cent month-on-month

Total sales value: AED51.3bn ($13.96bn), a 10.6 per cent increase

Off-plan sales: 65 per cent of transactions, up from 62 per cent in June

Mandarin Oriental to open Dubai hotel with branded residences in Wasl Tower

Mandarin Oriental to open Dubai hotel and branded residences in Wasl Tower by October 2025

Mandarin Oriental is expanding its footprint in Dubai with the launch of its second property, Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai, set to open in October 2025.

Located within Wasl Tower, a striking new addition to the Sheikh Zayed Road skyline, the hotel will feature 259 rooms and suites and 224 private residences. A rooftop helipad will provide seamless VIP arrivals.

The tower itself is set to become a design landmark, boasting the region’s tallest ceramic façade and a distinctive twisting form.

Dubai real estate insights 2025: What are GCC property investors prioritising in H2?

Dubai real estate investors are looking for off-plan properties, high rental yields, and long-term lifestyle investments, according to analysis by brokerage and development firm Asico.

Asico has identified key trends shaping GCC buyer preferences for the second half of 2025 based on detailed market analysis and direct client feedback.

Wail Abualhamail, Director of Real Estate at Asico, said: “We’ve seen a significant increase in enquiries from GCC clients, especially those seeking a blend of capital appreciation and lifestyle value. Our clients are not just looking for property, they’re making long-term decisions tied to family life, income generation, and future stability in the UAE.”

Abu Dhabi will remove daily and monthly road toll caps from September 1, 2025, under new DARB regulations

Abu Dhabi to scrap road toll caps from September 1 under new rules

Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre has announced major changes to the emirate’s Road Toll Executive Regulations (DARB), aimed at improving traffic flow and easing congestion on main roads during peak hours.

Effective Monday, September 1, 2025, the evening toll period will be brought forward to run from 3pm to 7pm, while the morning period remains unchanged at 7am to 9am, Monday to Saturday.

Tolls will continue to be free on Sundays and public holidays.