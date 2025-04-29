Saudi Arabia announces Hajj rule violation fines

Saudi Arabia has announced hefty fines, deportation orders and visa bans for violators of Hajj permit guidelines.
The Ministry of Interior has announced penalties for individuals who violate regulations requiring a permit to perform Hajj, as well as for those who facilitate such violations.
Saudi Hajj fines
Starting from Dhul-Qi’dah 1 until the end of Dhul-Hijjah 14, the following penalties will apply in Saudi Arabia:
- First, a fine of up to SR20,000 ($5,300) will be imposed on individuals caught performing or attempting to perform Hajj without a permit, and on holders of all types of visit visas who attempt to enter or stay in Makkah city and the holy sites during the specified period
- Second, a fine of up to SR100,000 ($26,700) will be imposed on anyone who applies for a visit visa for an individual who has performed or attempted to perform Hajj without a permit, or who has entered or stayed in Makkah city and the holy sites during the specified period. The fine will multiply for each individual involved. The same fine will apply to anyone who transports or attempts to transport visit visa holders to Makkah city and the holy sites during the specified period, as well as to those who shelter or attempt to shelter visit visa holders in any accommodations, including hotels, apartments, private housing, shelters, or Hajj pilgrims’ housing sites. This includes concealing their presence or providing assistance that enables their stay. The fine will multiply for each individual sheltered, concealed, or assisted
- Third, illegal infiltrators attempting to perform Hajj, whether residents or overstayers, will be deported to their countries and banned from entering the Kingdom for ten years
- Fourth, the relevant Saudi court will be requested to confiscate land vehicles used to transport visit visa holders to Makkah city and the holy sites during the specified period, if owned by the transporter, facilitator, or any accomplices
