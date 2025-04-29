Saudi Arabia announces Hajj rule violation fines

Saudi Arabia has announced hefty fines, deportation orders and visa bans for violators of Hajj permit guidelines.

The Ministry of Interior has announced penalties for individuals who violate regulations requiring a permit to perform Hajj, as well as for those who facilitate such violations.

Saudi Hajj fines

Starting from Dhul-Qi’dah 1 until the end of Dhul-Hijjah 14, the following penalties will apply in Saudi Arabia: