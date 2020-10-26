Arabian Business launches healthcare webinar series amid coronavirus crisis

Around the globe, coronavirus put healthcare systems under immense pressure, acting as a lens magnifying improvements that can be made in the way hospitals and services are run.

Here in the Arab world, there has been a swift response from ministries, but what lessons can governments, regulators and healthcare providers learn from the pandemic and how do we build more resilient systems?

Now, a three-part webinar series Rethinking Arabian Healthcare will dive into the compelling question with experts and thought leaders from across the Gulf and internationally.

The series, hosted by Arabian Business and supported by Edwards Lifesciences, will begin with its first live webinar on Wednesday November 4 at 2pm (GST) with specialists examining Investing smart in healthcare – paying it forward.

Craig Barratt, senior advisor to the Centre for Improving Value in Healthcare, for the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia, will bring his insight on how regulators can embrace reforms and improve provision, particularly for the population most at risk during the pandemic, the elderly and those suffering from cardiovascular diseases, such as structural heart disease.

Anastasia Amoroso, executive director and head of cross-asset thematic strategy at JP Morgan Private Bank, will reveal how huge levels of innovation, fueled in part by the current global coronavirus pandemic, is capturing interest from investors in the sector.

Richard Stolz, associate director, healthcare at KPMG, and co-author of research paper Who Cares Wins, will provide a strategic view of where countries across the Gulf are investing, what they are prioritising, and whether patients caught in a backlog of suspended surgeries can expect a return to elective surgeries in the months.

Dr Susie Perks-Baker, Programme Director- National Leadership Development Programme for Women Executives – KSA, will bring her expertise in cross cultural leadership development from her position as founder and programme director for Pioneer, the national leadership development programme for senior Saudi women run by the HLA.

With healthcare-related expenditure in the Gulf region expected to grow to $89 billion by 2022, the live session will be moderated by Arabian Business Editor in Chief Staff Writer and virtual attendees will be able to pose questions to the panel.

On the table, we’ll look at COVID-19 and its impact on healthcare systems and the importance of investing smart in healthcare. In the current unprecedented times, these high-level discussions will focus on the role that smart investment in innovation should play in improving hospital management, patient care, and the overall healthcare system in the region.

Andrea Rappagliosi, vice president public affairs EMEA, Canada and Latin America of Edwards Lifesciences, said: “In the current unprecedented times, these high-level discussions will focus on the role that smart investment in innovation should play in improving hospital management, patient care, and the overall healthcare system in the region.”

The second webinar – Healthcare Technologies – from AI to smart tech, how innovation is reshaping the sector – will be held on November 18. The third webinar – Healthcare Policy, how regulators and government can foster growth in the sector – is due to take place on December 9.

