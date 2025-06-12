Abu Dhabi to host inaugural infrastructure summit in June 2025

The Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) has announced the launch of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS), scheduled to take place on June 17-18 2025 at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre.

Billed as a premier global platform for infrastructure leaders, the summit aims to bring together policymakers, investors, developers, contractors, and industry experts to discuss emerging trends, investment opportunities, and innovations shaping the future of infrastructure in the UAE and beyond.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, described the event as a “significant milestone” in Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure journey.

“The Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit represents a significant milestone in our journey to position the Emirate as a leader in this vital sector. By bringing together leaders and innovators, we are establishing a forum that empowers construction excellence and meticulous city planning to create a lasting impact on liveability standards around the world,” said Al Shorafa.

The summit will highlight the emirate’s evolving infrastructure landscape, showcasing upcoming investment opportunities across sectors while reinforcing the emirate’s position as a hub for sustainable and future-ready development. The programme will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, and interactive sessions with global and local leaders.

Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director General of ADPIC said, “The Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit presents an unparalleled opportunity to engage with global industry leaders, share knowledge, and explore the vast potential of Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure landscape. By bringing together international expertise and local leadership, we aim to accelerate progress, identify new opportunities, and contribute to the realisation of Abu Dhabi’s ambitious development goals,” he said.

With a focus on technology, sustainability, and economic diversification, ADIS will address key issues and opportunities facing the infrastructure sector.

Summit themes will include:

Policy, Investment and Planning: Strategies to support Abu Dhabi's infrastructure expansion through robust governance and policy-making.

Public Sector Partnerships: Unlocking private capital for public infrastructure and exploring frameworks for effective collaboration.

Future-Ready Cities: Embracing innovation and resilience in city planning and smart infrastructure integration.

Sustainable Urban Development: Incorporating nature-based solutions, decarbonisation goals, and climate resilience into project planning.

Lifestyle Development: Ensuring access to affordable, lifestyle development and social services through efficient capital project execution.

Logistics and Connectivity Infrastructure: Advancing Abu Dhabi's position as a global trade hub through port, road, and rail developments.

Modular Construction and Smart Technologies: Harnessing advanced methods to reduce costs and timelines while enhancing quality.

In-Country Value (ICV) and SME Enablement: Prioritising local content and small-business participation in national projects.

The summit will also facilitate dialogue around strategic planning, regulatory frameworks, and future infrastructure trends in line with the emirate’s long-term vision.

