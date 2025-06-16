Abu Dhabi launches school performance plaques to boost education transparency for parents

Abu Dhabi has introduced school performance plaques to boost transparency and empower parents of private education pupils.

In a move to improve transparency and parental engagement, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has launched official School Performance Plaques for every private school in the emirate.

Displayed at school entrances, the plaques will provide clear, accessible insights into a school’s quality, helping parents make informed decisions about their child’s education.

Abu Dhabi school ratings

The plaques prominently feature two key metrics: the Irtiqa’a rating, ADEK’s school inspection framework, and the National Identity Mark, which assesses how well schools instil Emirati values, culture, and citizenship.

Sulaiman Al Ameri, Acting Private Education and Charter Schools Sector Executive Director at ADEK, said: “These plaques represent more than just a rating — they reflect a school’s commitment to academic excellence and to nurturing a strong sense of national identity in our students.

“By making performance outcomes visible, we’re encouraging continuous improvement and giving parents a transparent, at-a-glance understanding of school quality.”

What parents need to know about private schools in Abu Dhabi

1. Irtiqa’a ratings assesses schools across six vital areas:

Student achievement

Personal and social development

Teaching and assessment

Curriculum quality

Student care and wellbeing

Leadership and management

2. National Identity Marks evaluate how effectively schools promote Emirati heritage, values, and civic understanding within their educational environment.

3. Wellbeing Marks, which are coming soon will also include the Wellbeing Mark, highlighting schools’ efforts to support the emotional, social, and physical wellbeing of students and staff.

The initiative supports ADEK’s long-term vision of building a world-class education ecosystem in Abu Dhabi. By providing clear and reliable school performance indicators at the point of entry, the plaques make quality assurance visible to all — not just in policy documents, but in the daily experience of families and school communities.

Parents are encouraged to look for the plaques when visiting schools and to explore more about the Irtiqa’a and National Identity frameworks on the ADEK website or via its dedicated parent app, Rayah.