MBC to build new HQ in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

MBC will develop a brand-new headquarters in Diriyah as it looks to expand media production facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Diriyah Company and MBC Group the signing of a land plot transfer agreement.

The collaborative partnership is to develop the new MBC headquarters, which will serve as a cutting-edge hub for content production, media innovation, and world-class entertainment experiences.

MBC HQ in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

The new facility will house new MBC offices, advanced filming studios, and an immersive visitor experience centre.

Minister of Tourism and Diriyah Company Secretary-General Ahmed Al-Khateeb said: “This partnership is a powerful statement of intent. As Diriyah emerges as a cultural and creative capital for the world, welcoming MBC Group at its heart signals a bold new chapter.

“Together, we are shaping a future where Saudi Arabia is not only a destination, but a dynamic source of inspiration, storytelling, and global exchange — a place where the world comes to experience the Kingdom, and where the Kingdom reaches out to the world.”

The MBC Group Chairman Waleed AlIbrahim said: “Establishing our new headquarters in Diriyah is part of our commitment to Vision 2030. This step not only expands our regional presence, but also supports the Kingdom’s vision to strengthen the media and entertainment sector, foster innovation, and drive progress in the creative industries—especially as the growing demand for high-quality, original Arabic content continues to be a key driver in the development of the media industry across the Middle East and North Africa region.”

The Diriyah Company Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo said: “We are enormously proud to welcome MBC as our first flagship tenant in the Media and Innovation District launched earlier this year at MIPIM in Cannes.

“This district will include innovative office space for thousands of professionals in a variety of sectors across the media, technology and the arts industries, as well as residential and hotels offerings found nowhere else but in Diriyah.”