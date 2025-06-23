Dubai real estate: Infracorp launches AED600m California residences in Wadi Al Safa

Infracorp has launched sales for California Residences, a new AED 600 million residential development located in Wadi Al Safa, Dubai . The project offers a mix of apartments, villas, and townhouses designed around green living principles and community-centric planning.

Positioned near major attractions such as Global Village and IMG Worlds of Adventure, California Residences features a gated community with landscaped gardens, a central park, walking trails, and communal facilities intended to promote social interaction and well-being.

The launch, which began on 11 June 2025, introduces a range of units starting from AED 1 million, with handover scheduled for Q2 2028. The available configurations include:

1-bedroom apartments (approx. 750 sq. ft.) starting from AED 1 million

2-bedroom units (approx. 1,200 sq. ft.) from AED 1.6 million

3-bedroom homes (ranging from 1,300 to 1,800 sq. ft.) from AED 1.8 million

The project incorporates a clubhouse, fitness facilities, multiple swimming pools, and dedicated social lounges, offering residents access to both privacy and shared lifestyle amenities. The development also aims to integrate the convenience of apartment living with the openness of a villa community.

“California Residences reflects our long-term vision of building communities that prioritise quality of life, sustainability, and social connection,” said Majed Abdulla Al Khan, CEO of Infracorp. “Wadi Al Safa is one of Dubai’s most promising growth areas, and we’re proud to bring a development that offers not just homes, but a holistic lifestyle.”

Nada Alkoohiji, CFO of Infracorp, described the project as a strategic investment opportunity. “Starting from just AED 1 million, the project offers a rare opportunity to own a home in a well-planned community near major attractions. We’re confident this launch will appeal to both end-users and investors looking for solid returns in a high-demand area,” she said.

California Residences marks the latest addition to Infracorp’s regional real estate portfolio, which spans more than 250 million square feet across the GCC, North Africa, and South Asia. The company, with a capital base of $1.2 billion, manages assets valued at nearly $3 billion.