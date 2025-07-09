by Sharon Benjamin

Dubai South Properties sells out Hayat community phases for $327mn within hours

Hayat by Dubai South will contain approximately 2,500 residential units

Hayat by Dubai South Properties
Hayat by Dubai South achieves AED 1.2 billion in first-day launch sales

Dubai South Properties has sold out the first two phases of its Hayat by Dubai South community within hours of launch, generating sales that exceeded AED 1.2 billion.

The developer said the milestone demonstrates its strategy of launching projects that respond to demand for residential properties in the area from investors and end users.

Hayat by Dubai South will contain approximately 2,500 residential units. The development will include townhouses, semi-detached villas, standalone villas, mansions, apartments, and hotel apartments. Units will range from one to five bedrooms.

The community will provide amenities including parks, walking trails, play areas, fitness centres, wellness centres, community pools, gardens, and a retail boulevard.

The boulevard will house shops, cafés, and convenience stores within walking distance of residents.

Nabil Al Kindi, CEO of Dubai South Properties, said: “The strong demand we continue to witness is a clear reflection of the trust people place in Dubai South as a preferred area to live, invest, and build their future. This success encourage us to keep delivering quality developments that meet the needs and expectations of our growing customer base.”

The company will launch additional phases of the project soon.

