Saudi real estate: Diriyah Company launches Jabal AlQurain Avenue to boost entrepreneurship

Diriyah Company has launched Jabal AlQurain Avenue, a multidisciplinary incubator for Saudi and regional entrepreneurs and emerging talent in the retail and food-and-beverage sectors.

The new avenue offers a wide range of spaces tailored to startups and growing companies, providing a dynamic platform for entrepreneurs to develop innovative brand concepts that enrich the experience of Diriyah residents and visitors.

Jabal AlQurain Avenue forms part of the larger Qurain Cultural District, announced in 2024, and is designed as a vibrant cultural and lifestyle hub. Alongside retail, restaurants and cafés featuring Saudi products, it will also include arts, offices and residences, enabling people to live, work and explore within one destination.

The fully pedestrianised avenue will include:

56 retail units with a gross leasable area of 7,301sq m

15 restaurant and café units totalling 2,248sq m of gross leasable area

102 residential units and 40 offices

A range of academies and institutes specialising in Saudi heritage and culture

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company, said: “Jabal AlQurain Avenue marks an important step in our ongoing commitment to making Diriyah a place that nurtures Saudi talent, innovation, and creativity, helping it grow and prosper.

“We know there are Saudi entrepreneurs and talents across Saudi Arabia, especially in Riyadh and Diriyah, who have creative ideas and innovative initiatives in the retail and food-and-beverage sectors.

“We are proud to provide an environment that helps nurture inspiring entrepreneurial ideas, with opportunities for learning and participation in a variety of academies and institutes focused on heritage and culture.”

Jabal AlQurain Avenue complements the Qurain Cultural District, where the foundation stone was laid in November 2024. The SR5.8bn ($1.55bn) project is a joint development between Nesma and Partners Contracting Co. UJSC and MAN Enterprise Al-Saudia LLC.

The cultural district will feature three world-class hotels and branded residences: the Ritz-Carlton Diriyah (195 rooms and 165 residences), Address Diriyah (204 rooms and 60 serviced apartments), and Four Seasons Diriyah (150 rooms).

The newly announced avenue adds to the wider Diriyah project, which spans 14sq km and offers 566,000sq m of retail space.

Diriyah contributes approximately SR70bn ($18.6bn) to Saudi Arabia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), provides 180,000 jobs, and will be home to around 100,000 residents.

The project also includes office space for tens of thousands of professionals in technology, media, arts and education, as well as museums, a university, the Royal Diriyah Opera House, Diriyah Arena, nearly 40 world-class resorts and hotels, the Royal Golf Club Wadi Safar with a Greg Norman-designed championship course, and the Royal Equestrian and Polo Club.