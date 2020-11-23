Online fashion retailer Sivvi rebrands amid Gulf e-commerce surge

A senior executive behind digital fashion retail platform Sivvi has said she is confident of its success even when shoppers can return to physical shopping after the coronavirus pandemic.

Serene Farah, vice president growth & digital strategy for Sivvi, a platform powered by regional e-commerce giant Noon, said she has no worries about future sales performance once restrictions are lifted.

“Year on year, online fashion in the GCC has been growing at a rate of 20 percent versus 4 percent for the rest of the fashion retail industry,” said Farah.

“So it was already moving in that direction and perhaps coronavirus accelerated that and reduced some barriers, but I firmly believe digital commerce is here to stay as people embrace the convenience and hygiene of it,” she added.

E-commerce in the UAE and Saudi Arabia is thriving even amidst the continued negative impact of coronavirus on regional and global economies.

Serene Farah, vice president growth & digital strategy for Sivvi

Part of Noon’s scaling strategy, Sivvi is the latest digital fashion retail platform to benefit from this e-commerce boom.

Coronavirus has made consumers favour shopping online over visiting physical stores, a trend which is expected to linger even after the pandemic is in the past.

Farah said Sivvi has the advantages of fast delivery, solid infrastructure and “an immense database”.

“Sivvi is powered by Noon which has incredible infrastructure. We have some of the largest fulfilment centres in the region and the largest last-mile delivery networks (the final step of the delivery process where the product reaches the client’s doorstep) as well,” she said.

“We offer three hour delivery in Dubai, same-day delivery in Riyadh, and next day in most other cities in the UAE and Saudi Arabia,” she added.

Sivvi underwent a rebranding and was relaunched on November 10 with a look that is more relevant to the times, according to the Sivvi team.

Emma Walsh, senior vice president creative and content at noon

“We began to evolve the brand around those three Rs of regional, relevant and refined. So every element has been updated including imagery, tone of voice and even the cast of models we worked with,” said Emma Walsh, senior vice president creative and content at noon.

For now, Sivvi is focused on apparel and sportswear, explained Farah, while next year’s targets will be kids’ wear, premium, eyewear, watches and beauty- all with their own set of brands.