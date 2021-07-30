How UAE, Saudi moviegoers will soon be able to control the film plot

VOX Cinemas, the dedicated cinema arm of Dubai-based retail giant Majid Al Futtaim, is set to introduce a new innovation to allow the audience to decide how the film plot unfolds.

It is introducing CTRL, the region’s first interactive movie experience, in partnership with entertainment and tech company, Kino Industries.

It will launch across the UAE and Saudi Arabia on August 5.

CTRL will be showing Late Shift (UAE PG 13), the world’s first interactive feature-length film, which enables cinemagoers to decide the fate of the lead character and the course of the movie using a simple voting system on an App.

During the screening of the action thriller, which has countless storylines consisting of 180 decision points and seven alternative endings, the audience typically makes 40-50 choices while cutting-edge and seamless technology aggregates the votes and chooses the most popular option.

Late Shift was directed and co-written by Tobias Weber, an award-winning filmmaker and a co-founder of Kino Industries and Michael Robert Johnson, author of Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes.

Toni El Massih, chief content officer, VOX Cinemas said: “We are incredibly excited to partner with Kino Industries and launch the Middle East’s first interactive movie, which puts the audience in control of countless adaptable storylines.

“Redefining the cinematic experience and introducing game-changing concepts that exceed our guests’ expectations has been a cornerstone of our success at VOX Cinemas and we continue to push the boundaries of innovation.

“Using pioneering technology, CTRL seamlessly combines the realism and production values of film with the interactivity of a videogame to create a new dimension of engagement. Having sold out at the Beijing International Film Festival in less than five minutes, I have no doubt that this unique and exhilarating participatory experience will prove hugely popular with cinemagoers in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.”

The daily screenings of Late Shift will take place at 6pm and 8pm (Sunday – Thursday) and 5pm, 7pm and 9pm (Friday and Saturday) at VOX Cinemas at Mall of the Emirates, Yas Mall, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Al Zahia, The Galleria Al Maryah Island and Wafi City.The experience will also be rolled-out across selected VOX Cinemas in Saudi Arabia.

Tickets for Late Shift are now on sale and can be purchased on the VOX Cinemas website (voxcinemas.com), app or at the ticket counter at any VOX Cinemas. The movie will be shown in English with Arabic subtitles.