Oman to ban passenger flights from UK as part of latest coronavirus restrictions

Oman is to ban all direct passenger flights from the United Kingdom from Friday, while anyone who was in transit there over the past 14 days will also be denied entry to the Sultanate “till further notice”, as the country strives to control the spread of coronavirus.

The announcement was made by the Supreme Committee, which noted “the alarming surge in travel-related infections from some countries at a time the world is experiencing rapid propagation of the disease”, according to a statement from the Oman News Agency (ONA).

Omani citizens are exempt from the ban, which takes effect from noon. Cargo flights are also unaffected.

It comes as the UK added Oman and Qatar to its ‘red list’ of countries, with a ban on commercial and private planes travelling from the two countries set to come into force, also from Friday.

Since the onset of the global pandemic Oman has registered 148,558 cases of coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of 1,617 people in the Sultanate.

Under the new restrictions announced by Sayyid Hamoud Faisal al-Busaidi, Minister of Interior, the closure of all commercial activities, from 8pm until 5am, will be extended through to April 3, with a number of exceptions including fuel stations, health establishments, private pharmacies, tire sale and repair outlets based at filling stations, home deliveries, cafes, mobile cafeterias and licensed street vendors, as well as offering “guests-only service” at restaurants located within hotel establishments.

Oman’s Minister of Interior Sayyid Hamoud Faisal al-Busaidi.

Citizens and residents are allowed to use the beaches to practice ‘individual’ sports, although a total ban on gatherings at beaches and elsewhere will be maintained.

The statement on ONA said: “The Supreme Committee urges all to stick to precautionary measures endorsed by the departments concerned everywhere—within residences, workplaces and public places. In particular, the Supreme Committee laid emphasis on the prohibition of gatherings and assembling for whatever purpose and irrespective of their nature or whereabouts—be it familial or social gatherings or assembling in houses or in farms or anywhere.”