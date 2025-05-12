Dubai’s Al Maktoum Bridge gets 50-year lifeline after RTA’s major maintenance overhaul

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced completion of an extensive maintenance programme for Al Maktoum Bridge, one of the key crossings in the city’s road network, which is expected to extend the bridge’s operational lifespan by 50 years.

The advanced maintenance work on Al Maktoum Bridge included the replacement of metal curtains supporting the bridge walls in the Creek area, as well as the rehabilitation of concrete surfaces in the lift machinery rooms, ensuring the continuity of smooth and efficient traffic flow.

The RTA enhanced the structural safety and operational efficiency of the bridge using the latest technologies, Director – Roads and Facilities Maintenance Department at RTA, told WAM.

“This approach supports the seamless flow of traffic, while adhering to the highest safety standards, reflecting the authority’s commitment to excellence in infrastructure services,” the official said.

The official said the authority has established a precise system of performance indicators to measure the efficiency of maintenance work, including compliance with set timelines, adherence to the highest safety standards during implementation, and metrics based on best global practices.

These indicators are periodically assessed by international consultants and through internal audits conducted by relevant departments to ensure the highest levels of operational efficiency and reliability in infrastructure, the RTA Director said.