Kuwait-based Agility to complete sale of Global Integrated Logistics business in deal valued at $4.775bn

Kuwait-based Agility has announced that it expects to complete the sale of its Global Integrated Logistics (GIL) business to DSV Panalpina A/S (DSV) on Monday, in a deal valued at $4.775 billion.

The all-shares transaction gives Agility 19,304,348 DSV shares upon full completion of the deal in all jurisdictions, representing approximately 8 percent of all post-transaction shares of DSV.

It makes Agility the second largest DSV shareholder based on today’s shareholder register.

“We’ve shown that Agility knows how to build and scale successful businesses. This deal affirms Agility’s global strategy and execution, and positions us for a new era of growth,” said Tarek Sultan, Agility vice chairman and CEO.

“We’re moving forward with a strategic investment in DSV, one of the world’s best-performing logistics providers. We will accelerate growth in the businesses we continue to operate, which historically account for around 80 percent of our EBIT. And we will continue investing in businesses that are driving sustainable innovation in supply chain and transportation.

“Our future will be built around businesses, technology and investment that expand access to global trade and make supply chains faster, smarter, greener, fairer and more efficient and resilient.”

Sultan added that Agility’s next phase of growth will create additional shareholder value. “In the last decade, Agility created almost $7bn in value for shareholders, increasing it five fold since 2011. We are determined to sustain this momentum going forward.”

In addition to its stake in DSV, Agility receives a seat on the DSV board of directors. “This is a chance for us to share ideas and find areas where we can collaborate with a visionary DSV leadership team that, like us, is determined to shape the supply chains of the future,” Sultan said.

Tarek Sultan, vice chairman and CEO of Agility.

With the acquisition of GIL, DSV becomes a global top-three player in the freight forwarding industry with an expected combined revenue of roughly $26bn and 75,000 employees worldwide.

Jens Bjørn Andersen, group CEO of DSV Panalpina, said: “I am very pleased to welcome our new colleagues from GIL on this important day. There are many similarities when you look at our two companies both in terms of the business models and services and, not least, when we look at our shared focus on local empowerment and putting customers first. DSV and GIL simply constitute an excellent match.”

Regulatory clearances are pending in a limited number of jurisdictions, which are not material in the context of the overall size of the transaction.