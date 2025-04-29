Abu Dhabi expands autonomous RoboTaxi trials ahead of 2026 full launch

The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) announced expanding the autonomous RoboTaxi service in the emirate .

The service is offered in collaboration with Autogo, a subsidiary of Kintsugi Holding, as part of a strategic partnership with Apollo Go, a subsidiary of China’s Baidu.

These trials represent a preparatory phase for the full-scale launch of the service by 2026.

Dr Abdulla AlGhfeli, Acting Director-General of the Integrated Transport Centre, said the expansion of the autonomous RoboTaxi service in Abu Dhabi marks a pivotal milestone in the journey towards smart mobility.

“We are committed to leveraging the latest technologies to make mobility smarter and safer, while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in this field,” he said.

Sean Teo, General Manager of Kintsugi Holding, said the start of a new operational phase of the RoboTaxi service in Abu Dhabi marks the beginning of a transformative shift in urban mobility.

“Autonomous taxis serve two vital objectives: improving road safety and enabling more sustainable transport. We are proud to support this significant development in the United Arab Emirates,” Teo said.

The smart mobility technology initiative is launched in line with Abu Dhabi’s mobility vision to deliver smart, efficient transport solutions that enhance quality of life and support digital transformation.

The sixth generation of RoboTaxi vehicles (RT6) has been designed to provide an intelligent and seamless mobility experience.

Developed to meet the evolving needs of modern cities, the RT6 features a cutting-edge electric design and AI-powered systems that enable accurate navigation and immediate responsiveness to real-time road conditions.

They also support environmental sustainability by lowering emissions, alleviating traffic congestion, and contributing to the development of future-ready smart cities.