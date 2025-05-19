Dubai to slash journey times on major road with new bridge

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced plans for a new two-lane bridge in Nad Al Sheba, spanning approximately 700m.

The new bridge will serve residential communities in Nad Al Sheba and provide direct connection for inbound traffic from Dubai–Al Ain Road towards Al Ain.

With a design capacity of 2,600 vehicles per hour, the bridge reduces travel time from Dubai–Al Ain Road to Nad Al Sheba by 83 per cent, cutting the journey from six minutes to just one.

New bridge in Dubai

The project enables smooth and efficient traffic flow for an area home to around 30,000 residents, while also easing congestion at entry and exit points throughout Nad Al Sheba area.

Construction of the new bridge is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025, with completion targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026.

The project reflects RTA’s strong commitment to infrastructure development and to enhancing the efficiency of the road network in Dubai.

It addresses the emirate’s rapid population growth and urban expansion, particularly in residential areas, while upholding the highest standards of traffic safety and seamless mobility.

These targets align with the leadership’s vision to position Dubai as the best city in the world for living and mobility.

The construction of the new bridge in Nad Al Sheba, is part of RTA’s strategic direction to achieve safer and more efficient mobility.

It requires launching proactive and sustainable road projects and traffic solutions that support the future of mobility in the emirate, reducing travel times for motorists to and from the area, addressing the needs of residents and visitors to nearby neighbourhoods, and ultimately contributing to enhancing the quality of life.

These projects reflect RTA’s commitment to realising its vision of delivering a flexible and integrated infrastructure that keeps pace with the emirate’s rapid urban development.

They also underscore the Authority’s continued efforts to achieve seamless and sustainable mobility.

In parallel, RTA remains committed to listening to the public feedback and incorporating residents’ input into future development plans, reflecting a culture of collaboration and active community engagement.

Collectively, these projects support RTA’s strategic objectives of enhancing the efficiency of the road network, improving traffic safety, and strengthening Dubai’s global leadership in smooth and sustainable mobility.

RTA has inaugurated a major bridge at the intersection of Nad Al Sheba Street and Dubai–Al Ain Road. Spanning 170m and featuring two lanes in each direction, the bridge facilitates traffic flow from Dubai–Al Ain Road towards Nad Al Sheba, Meydan, and nearby development projects.

As part of the wider project, RTA also carried out comprehensive traffic enhancements in the vicinity of several schools, including Repton School and Al Khaleej International School, which together serve approximately 10,000 students.

These improvements included the addition of parking spaces and designated pick-up and drop-off areas, leading to smoother traffic flow and improved road safety during peak hours.

As part of the enhancements in Nad Al Sheba, an intersection at the junction of Latifa bint Hamdan Street and Nad Al Sheba Street was converted into a roundabout, resulting in a 50 per cent reduction in delay time and improved traffic flow.

The RTA also constructed new entry and exit points from Meydan Street to the residential area, which contributed to a 60 per cent reduction in travel time, enhancing mobility for residents and visitors.

To support the area’s internal infrastructure, the RTA also delivered an integrated road network, including internal roads and additional access points in Nad Al Sheba 1, 3, and 4.

These developments have improved connectivity between neighbourhoods and increased the efficiency of the local collector road network.