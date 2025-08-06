Dubai’s first fully autonomous AI-powered parking breaks new ground

Parkonic, the UAE’s leading provider of smart parking solutions, has collaborated with Salik Company PJSC, Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator, and Dubai Holding to introduce the region’s first fully autonomous, AI-powered on-street and off-street parking system. The project will cover over 36,000 parking spaces in the emirate’s most renowned communities.

Aligned with the city’s Smart City 2030 strategy and Future Mobility Vision, the system delivers a ticketless, barrier-free experience without any manual inspections. Parkonic provides the AI-powered software, while Salik’s integrated payment infrastructure powers instant, cashless automated billing. Drivers can enter, park, and leave with no interaction required.

The system’s seamless integration eliminates overstays and potential fines through real-time monitoring and billing, enabling a frictionless exit experience. It also supports multilingual interfaces to cater to a global audience.

Residents and visitors in these communities will experience enhanced mobility, efficiency, and accessibility. The initiative is designed to reduce congestion and support the emirate’s Net Zero goals, marking a significant step in future-ready urban design.

Imad Alameddine, CEO of Parkonic, described the partnership as a milestone for urban mobility in Dubai, emphasising its broader role in laying the groundwork for autonomous vehicles, AI-driven services, and a fully integrated mobility ecosystem.

“This partnership is a milestone for urban mobility in Dubai. Together with Salik and Dubai Holding, we’re building a future where parking is seamless, intelligent, and user-centric,” said Alameddine.

“Dubai Holding’s trust in Parkonic reflects our innovation and dedication. This collaboration goes beyond parking—it’s about preparing for autonomous vehicles, AI-driven services, and a fully integrated mobility ecosystem. Dubai is leading the way, and Parkonic is proud to be at its core.”

Developed and operated entirely in the UAE, this collaboration sets a new standard in intelligent infrastructure, delivering automatic billing and a smooth parking journey from start to finish.