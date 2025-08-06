Dubai’s RTA revolutionises driver training with AI-powered smart monitoring

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has unveiled a cutting-edge Smart Monitoring System that leverages AI-powered cameras installed in driving school vehicles to monitor instructors and trainees in real-time.

Operated via the Licensing Intelligent Operations Centre and inspectors’ smart tablets, the new platform has reduced inspection times from 20 minutes to just one minute, while simultaneously boosting detected violations by fivefold. This dual triumph of speed and vigilance positions the system as a comprehensive tool for elevating training standards and enforcing safety protocols.

In just seven months, the system has recorded 1,734,790 training sessions involving 245,764 trainees, a staggering 14‑fold increase over last year’s figures. This meteoric rise underscores RTA’s steadfast push toward its vision of becoming a world leader in seamless and sustainable mobility, and its commitment to digital transformation in monitoring practices.

Smart surveillance

Each driving‑school vehicle is outfitted with smart cameras powered by machine learning and computer vision. These tools automatically flag infractions such as:

Use of a mobile phone by an instructor or a trainee

Absence of a seatbelt

Driving outside permitted training zones

Failure to wear the prescribed uniform or maintain a professional appearance

Distractions such as eating, drinking, or dozing off behind the wheel

According to the RTA, this level of oversight ensures that every lesson adheres to the highest safety and professional standards.

Educating the driver

The Smart Monitoring System signals a profound shift in how field monitoring is conceptualised. More than an enforcement tool, it fosters a structured, professional training environment that aligns with Dubai’s strategic vision for digital transformation and institutional innovation.

RTA plans to roll out even more advanced features later this year, including predictive analytics and tight integration of instructor performance with licensing and permit systems. These upgrades promise to deepen the system’s capabilities and create a more cohesive, data‑driven regulatory framework.