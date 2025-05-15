GE Aerospace, Qatar Airways strike record engine deal during Trump visit

Qatar Airways and GE Aerospace have entered into a landmark agreement for the supply of more than 400 GE9X and GEnx engines, marking the largest widebody engine purchase in GE Aerospace’s history.

The signing took place during US President Donald Trump’s visit to Doha.

The deal includes 60 GE9X and 260 GEnx engines, with additional options and spares to support Qatar Airways’ growing fleet of Boeing 777-9 and Boeing 787 aircraft.

It builds on a previous order of 188 GE9X engines, bringing the total to 248. The agreement also includes service provisions for maintenance, repair, and overhaul of both engine models.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer said, “Our latest agreement with GE Aerospace reflects our confidence in the performance of the GE9X and GEnx engines to power our fleet of Boeing 777-9 and 787 aircraft. These next-generation engines are critical components in our strategy to ensure our fleet remains modern and efficient. Qatar Airways has ambitious plans for the future, and we value our continued partnership with GE Aerospace and their commitment to supporting our operational needs.”

GE Aerospace Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp, Jr. said, “We are extremely honoured to deepen our relationship with Qatar Airways and grateful to them for placing their trust in us with our largest ever widebody engine deal. Our widebody engines – the GE9X and GEnx – are marvels of modern engineering, with the durability and reliability to power flight across the longest distances. We appreciate President Trump’s support for this historic agreement.”

The GE9X is currently the most powerful commercial aircraft engine in the world and the most fuel-efficient in its class, offering 10 per cent better specific fuel consumption than its predecessor, the GE90-115B. The GEnx engine, introduced in 2011, is GE Aerospace’s fastest-selling high-thrust engine, with over 3,600 units in service and backlog.

Both engines are certified to operate with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blends.

The partnership also includes comprehensive On Wing Support through GE Aerospace’s local center in Qatar, which trains aviation professionals and supports the development of regional aerospace talent.