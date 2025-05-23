Saudi’s Matarat, Thales sign MoU to boost airport innovation, passenger experience

Matarat Holding, which monitors the operations of 27 airports in Saudi Arabia through its subsidiaries, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Thales, a global leader in advanced technologies.

The strategic partnership, signed at Passenger Terminal Expo in Madrid, Spain, seeks to drive innovation, operational efficiency, and improved passenger experience through digital solutions and collaborative technological advancements.

The MoU envisages establishing a comprehensive framework for cooperation across multiple strategic areas of aviation development.

Through this partnership, Thales will implement its expertise in smart technologies to modernise airport operations and management, driving digital transformation across Matarat’s subsidiaries.

The collaboration will focus on sharing innovation and best practices to enhance service quality, streamline operational processes, and adopt future-ready solutions that set new industry standards.

A key priority of the agreement is enhancing the traveller experience by leveraging Thales’s advanced capabilities in AI, biometrics, automation, and data-driven systems to create seamless and secure passenger journeys.

The partnership will also enable the implementation of advanced digital platforms and next-generation infrastructure in Matarat airports.

Bernard Roux, CEO of Thales in Saudi Arabia and Central Asia, said the collaboration with Matarat Holding represents a transformative step in reshaping the future of Saudi aviation.

“By combining Thales’s expertise in digital transformation with Matarat’s operational excellence, we are not just implementing technologies – we are co-creating a smart and safe aviation ecosystem,” he said.

Matarat Holding manages the operations of 27 airports in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its subsidiaries Riyadh Airports, Jeddah Airports, Dammam Airports, and Cluster 2.