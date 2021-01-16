Dubai to give Expo 2020 taster with Q1 opening of thematic pavilions

Dubai will offer a taste of what the Expo 2020 will offer later this year when the event’s thematic pavilions are opened to the public.

The Expo 2020 Pavilions Premiere was launched on Saturday, allowing visitors to be among the first to experience Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion from January 22 until April 10.

Alif – The Mobility Pavilion and Mission Possible – The Opportunity Pavilion will open later in the first quarter of 2021, a statement said.

It added that bookings can now be made online at https://expo2020dubai.com/en/pavilions-premiere with admission costing AED25.

Visitors are urged to book early as the pavilion will operate five days per week, with limited operating hours and capacity restrictions due to expanded health and safety measures related to preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Pavilions Premiere offers visitors a preview of Expo 2020 Dubai – the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region – which welcomes visitors from October 1 to March 31 2022.

“We are delighted to start 2021 on such a positive note, as we welcome the UAE community to be the first to experience Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, at a moment in our history that is unparalleled, in terms of its impact on humanity,” said Reem Al Hashemy, director-general of Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau and UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation.

“This period of rapid, unprecedented change has brought with it a pressing need to rethink the way we exist, and is further accelerated by a global health crisis that has touched each and every individual on Earth.

“While 2020 may be remembered as a year that changed us forever, it has also given us a tremendous opportunity to come together as a global society and find answers to our most pressing challenges,” she added.

The iconic pavilion has been built to be net-zero for both energy and water and it features 1,055 photovoltaic panels arranged on a 130-metre-wide roof canopy and atop a series of ‘Energy Trees’.

The pavilion also uses cutting-edge water-reduction strategies, along with water recycling and alternative water sources.