Abu Dhabi updates ‘Green List’ of countries for coronavirus travel

Further destinations have been added to Abu Dhabi’s ‘Green List’ in an updated announcement by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

Passengers arriving from Kazakhstan, Morocco and Saudi Arabia are now exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in the UAE capital and will only be required to take a PCR test upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport.

Other countries included on the ‘Green List’, which was announced as part of strict measures to control the spread of coronavirus, include Australia, Bhutan, Brunei, China, Greenland, Hong Kong (SAR), Iceland, Mauritius, New Zealand and Singapore.

A statement from DCT Abu Dhabi on Monday said: “Inclusion in the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety to ensure the well-being of the UAE community. The list also only applies to countries passengers are arriving from rather than citizenship.”

While the capital officially reopened to tourists on December 24 last year, strict coronavirus preventative measures remain in place to enter the emirate, including from neighbouring Dubai, where from Abu Dhabi derives most of its tourists.

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced 2,613 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the country to 410,849. The death toll from Covid in the UAE currently stands at 1,322.