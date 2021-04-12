Dubai praised for ‘forward thinking’ approach following Ramadan restaurant relaxation

Dubai has been praised for its “forward thinking” approach after announcing restaurants in the emirate will not have to screen visible areas during fasting hours throughout Ramadan.

In recent years, authorities have allowed F&B providers to remain open throughout fasting hours, although areas had to be cordoned off with curtains, dividers or facades.

However, a circular sent on Sunday removed this restriction as well as the requirement for establishments to obtain a permit for serving food to customers during Ramadan.

“Dubai has always been forward thinking. We have seen the relaxation of rules during Ramadan over the past 10 years, and this is driven by the leadership’s sensitivity to ensure that the businesses still are sustainable regardless of the situation,” said Antonio Gonzalez, CEO of Dubai-based Sunset Hospitality, which operates 12 venues across the emirate, including Black Tap, Drift Beach Club, Lola Taberna Española, Azure and Mood Rooftop Lounge, among others.

“This goes in the same direction and it helps the overall hospitality industry to perform and bounce back from all the challenges we’ve had over the last 12 months.”

Antonio Gonzalez, CEO of Dubai-based Sunset Hospitality

As Dubai continues to bounce back from coronavirus, so does its restaurant scene with new F&B outlets continuing to open their doors.

“The rules have been relaxed keeping in mind the status of Dubai as a truly international city and its positioning as the international culinary hub,” Naim Maadad, Chief Executive & Founder, Gates Hospitality said.

“We would hugely support the initiative without jeopardizing any of the cultural sensitivities involved,” he said.

Naim Maadad, Chief Executive & Founder, Gates Hospitality

Ziad Kamel, owner of French bistro Couqley in the Movenpick Hotel, JLT, told Arabian Business that the license to operate during fasting hours saw footfall increase by more than 170 percent compared to previous years.

And he was confident of a positive result from the latest announcement.

He said: “My view is the recent decision will have a general net positive impact in the total footfall for Dubai restaurants and will be welcome by both residents and tourists.”

Ziad Kamel, owner of French bistro Couqley in the Movenpick Hotel, JLT

At this time in 2020 the emirate’s F&B industry was pretty much shuttered, relying solely on online deliveries, as the entire country was placed in temporary lockdown in a bid to curb the initial spread of coronavirus.

And while Dubai has gradually opened up since the summer of last year, Covid-19 restrictions have still been placed on outlets, including social distancing and limiting the number of patrons in establishments.

According to a report from KPMG, released towards the end of last year, nine out of ten operators in the UAE expected sales to decline by more than 20 percent in 2020, while one-third expected a drop of more than 40 percent.

Anthony Spary, director, head of office investor leasing & retail at CBRE Middle East, told Arabian Business the latest relaxation for Ramadan was a “really positive step” for the F&B industry.

Anthony Spary, director, head of office investor leasing & retail at CBRE Middle East

He said: “Whilst the sector as a whole continues to struggle globally, we are seeing very positive signs across the Dubai market that F&B operators are returning to pre-Covid sales and in certain cases surpassing them.

“We have also the seen the emergence of many new home grown concepts over the last 12 months as well as some new to market concepts such as the Time Out Market that opened last weekend in Downtown, and this recent initiative by the government will provide additional support to an industry that was one of the worst affected as a result of the pandemic.”

In an effort to mitigate the crushing impact of the coronavirus crisis, over the last 12 months Dubai Government has rolled out financial stimulus packages worth around $1.9 billion, while for the F&B industry in particular a number of charges and fees were waived.

Hricha Saraf, partner at Bol Gappa, in Karama, said the latest move by the government was “welcome news” for the restaurant business.

“The government has been supportive since the start of pandemic with a reduction in fees and in some cases a complete fee waiver. For smaller restaurants who are already struggling, payment of permit fees would have been a big challenge. At least with a fee waiver, we shall keep our outlets open which shall be a big relief,” he said. “I must say the government is doing everything it can to support the survival of the small businesses.”

Charlie Weaving, managing partner of LIVIT Hospitality

Charlie Weaving, managing partner of LIVIT Hospitality, which operates venues including Cove Beach, The Bungalow and Missippis, added: “I believe it is a very sensible decision and we are a very proud multicultural community that respects everyone’s culture and religion.

“This has obviously been a very hard time for the hospitality sector, and we are thankful for the government’s support in reviving the industry.”

The announcement by Dubai’s Department of Economic Development (Dubai Economy) comes just days after the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi issued a similar circular to all restaurants, tourist and hotel establishments to provide their catering service during the day, “without installing curtains or covering facades.”