Germany’s Lufthansa to double capacity on UAE routes as demand rises

German aviation giant Lufthansa has announced plans to double its capacity on routes to the UAE compared to pre-pandemic crisis levels on the back of rising demand.

Starting on October 1, Lufthansa said it will be introducing a new connection between Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Munich, which will operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The flights will be operated by an Airbus A350-900 and the connection is being launched just in time for the start of the Expo 2020 Dubai when millions of people are expected to travel to the emirate.

“After the restart of our Frankfurt-Dubai flights in summer 2020, we have witnessed a steady return in demand. Dubai has proven to be an attractive and safe destination for tourists and business travellers alike,” said Heinrich Lange, Lufthansa Group senior director sales for the Gulf, Iran, Afghanistan & Pakistan.

“As we expect a further increase in demand for flights to Dubai, also driven by the Expo as the first global post-pandemic event, we are more than happy to announce the introduction of our Dubai-Munich connection,” he added.

The German airline will be offering more than 85,000 additional seats on flights to the UAE during the upcoming winter schedule.

This new Lufthansa connection in Dubai will complement the existing daily flights to Frankfurt as well as the daily Swiss flights from Dubai to Zurich in the winter.

Accompanying the announcement of flights, Lufthansa is offering special introductory fares for tickets from Dubai to Munich. Until July 14, customers can book special round trip fares for all travel dates until April 24 2022.

Prices will start at AED1,825 for Economy Class, AED2,885 for Premium Economy and AED8,155 for Business Class, the airline said.

Lufthansa added that the additional flight from Munich will also improve its cargo logistics offer in Dubai.

“Dubai maintained a vital role as a logistics hub for the Middle East throughout the crisis with high demand for cargo capacities. This new connection between our cargo hub in Munich and Dubai will provide our logistics partners with additional capacity and more connectivity to keep vital global supply chains running efficiently,” said Jon Norvald Haugen, Lufthansa Cargo director sales and handling, Middle East.