US and Maldives among six countries removed from Abu Dhabi’s ‘green list’ for travel

Six countries have been removed from Abu Dhabi’s ‘green list’ for travellers, with three added, according to the latest update .

The countries that have been demoted from the list include the US, Maldives, Israel, Italy, Austria and Armenia. As a result, visitors from those destinations must undertake the mandatory period of quarantine upon landing in Abu Dhabi.

While Malta, Republic of Ireland and Sweden have become the new additions.

The updated list now includes 28 countries where travellers can fly to the UAE capital without the need to quarantine, although they will be required to present a negative PCR Covid-19 test, valid for a maximum 72 hours before departure, and still need to take a PCR test when landing at Abu Dhabi Airport.

Vaccinated passengers from the updated list will take another PCR test on day six (day of arrival counts as day one). While unvaccinated travellers will also take a PCR test on days six and nine.

The changes will come into effect from 2pm on August 18.

Updated green list: Albania, Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Germany, Hong Kong (SAR), Hungary, Malta, Mauritius, Moldova, New Zealand, Poland, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan and Ukraine.