From Utah to Dubai: Shark Tank featured Cupbop to make Middle East debut ‘give Korean love’, says CEO

Twelve years ago, Junghun Song launched a modest food truck in Downtown Utah, known as Cupbop, the Korean BBQ in a cup concept is now making its Middle East debut, with its first store set to open in Dubai.

In an exclusive interview with Arabian Business, the Cupbop founder discusses his slow-burn success, the power of people-led partnerships, and why the Middle East is central to his brand’s next chapter.

Despite the popularity of food trucks in the US, Song’s journey was never about making it a franchise or an overnight success. “In 12 years, we organically opened our stores one by one, never took an investor from different countries or different people. We grew organically,” he said.

Dubai wasn’t always the plan

Cupbop’s newest launch in Dubai’s Ibn Battuta Mall wasn’t just another expansion. For Song, it was a move driven by people rather than profit. “If I didn’t met my partner team in Dubai, I never thought that I am going to come back to Dubai to open stores here.”

“The reason why I opened a store here is because I met the best partner in Dubai. That’s the only reason,” he added.

But one gesture changed everything. The CEO of the Dubai partner company, Elias Madbak, flew 24 hours from the UAE to Utah to meet Song in person. While talking, Madbak shared a moment that struck a chord, during the height of the pandemic, when most businesses laid off workers, his company chose to keep everyone on payroll.

“This is a people business. I don’t want to fire anyone,” Song recalled. “When the CEO shared the story with me, I realised yes, I want to work with the company.”

Saudi Arabia is next – but not through franchising

Dubai is only the beginning. Song confirmed that the brand’s UAE partner has exclusive plans to expand Cupbop into Saudi Arabia, but not through individual franchising. “I’m really good in the US, not in this market [Dubai]. So this is the reason why I need a great partner and I know these guys [RMAL Hospitality] so well and they know the market.”

With Cupbop’s hands-on, partnership-based model, Song is clear about maintaining quality and consistency, especially as the brand taps into new regions with unique culinary demands.

We have a spice level from one to 10. I know so many Indian people live here, and they love spices, Song said

Tailoring the menu to the market

Cupbop is known for its Korean flavours, spicy noodles, sweet-and-savoury sauces, and crispy fried chicken, all served in a paper bowl. But Song knows that to win over the Middle East, there needs to be adaptation. “We don’t have a seafood menu in the US, but we’re creating one here,” he revealed.

He also noticed Dubai’s obsession with spice and crunch. “You guys love fried chicken,” he laughed. “We have a spice level from one to 10. I know so many Indian people live here, and they love spices.”

Shark Tank changed everything

Before its Middle East debut, Cupbop gained widespread attention in the US after appearing on the hit show Shark Tank. But for Song, it wasn’t just about securing funding.

My COO came to me and said, “If some big company invests $20-30 million and open 100 stores, we’re not the first mover anymore,” he recalled. “I said, let’s go to Shark Tank. It’s a national channel, if you actually be there and introduce ourselves then we know people will know that we are the first movers of Cupbop.”

They applied that very day, passed ten rounds of interviews, and finally appeared on the show. “We filmed for one hour and 30 minutes. Those five investors fought for one hour and 30 minutes in front of my face, we were supposed to convince them but those five sharks were fighting each other and tried to convince us,” Song said. “ One of them said – hey, I want to invest $5 million and we said no.”

“We didn’t take the money,” Song said. “But the episode aired six times in the US, free advertising. Whenever I go to the airport, people want to take pictures. That’s a big change. They fly from Africa, Germany, Europe, just to see us.”

What’s next for Cupbop?

With tailored menus, a people-first approach, and a viral reputation (attributed to popularity through platforms including TikTok and Shark Tank), Cupbop aims to become more than just Korean BBQ in a cup.

Rather than pursuing rapid expansion, Cupbop is taking a long-term approach to growth within the fast-casual dining sector. This measured strategy is designed to ensure sustained brand relevance and operational resilience as the company explores further regional and international opportunities.