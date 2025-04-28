Yas Waterworld, Abu Dhabi expansion: 12 new rides and slides opening this summer

Miral has announced the expansion of Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is set to open to the public this summer.

The waterpark’s expansion will significantly enhance Yas Waterworld’s offerings, introducing 12 new rides and slides, in addition to new dining offering.

New attractions include the introduction of Al Sahel Junior, the region’s first mini zero-gravity boomerango; Dawwama Junior, a scaled-down version of the park’s iconic tornado slide; and side-by-side racing attraction Rimal Racer.

Yas Waterworld, Abu Dhabi

Dr. Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO, Miral, said: “We are incredibly excited about Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi’s expansion, which underscores our commitment to further position Yas Island as a top global entertainment and leisure destination.

“These 12 new rides and slides will offer our guests unparalleled aquatic adventures, creating joyful and lasting memories for families and thrill-seekers alike.

“This milestone further enriches our portfolio of world-class attractions and plays a key role in supporting Abu Dhabi’s tourism vision and broader economic diversification efforts.”

Other new adventures include:

Mataha Madness

Sadaf Swirl

Bahamut’s Rage

Bandit’s Playground

Bandit’s Village

The waterpark now has more than 57 rides, slides, and attractions.