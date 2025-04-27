BENO launches new yacht charter lounge at Dubai’s Marsa Al Arab Marina

Lifestyle brand BENO has established a new lounge at Dubai ‘s Marsa Al Arab Marina, offering yacht charter services for travellers seeking maritime experiences.

The BENO Lounge, situated within the marina adjacent to Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab hotel, serves as an access point for clients to explore the company’s range of services.

Visitors can select from BENO’s fleet of private yachts, which depart from the hotel’s marina in close proximity to the lounge.

The company’s flagship vessel, the 115 ft Santorini Superyacht, accommodates up to 80 guests with overnight facilities in five cabins for twelve people. Staffed by a seven-person crew, the yacht includes a Main Salon, Bar, Jacuzzi, Dining Area, and Sunbeds, designed for multi-day journeys.

The fleet also features the 74 ft Jude Yacht, 64 ft Julia Yacht, and 42 ft Arya Yacht, each providing cabin and deck facilities.

“The opening of the BENO Lounge at the Marsa Al Arab Marina, one of the most luxurious and sought-after destinations in the world, mirrors our desire to deliver unrivalled leisure experiences in the luxury space. We aim to craft moments that feel effortless, yet unforgettable while you’re cruising the Gulf,” Aiham Bader, Founder and Chairman said.

The announcement precedes BENO’s participation in Arabian Travel Market 2025, where the company plans to engage with industry representatives.