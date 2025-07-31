Spartan Race announces new Trifecta Weekend at Al Ain Zoo

Spartan Middle East will host a Trifecta Weekend at Al Ain Zoo, the obstacle course racing brand announced today.

To be held from October 11-12, 2025, the event will feature all three signature race formats across the weekend, allowing competitors to earn the Trifecta medal at one venue.

Both open and competitive heats will run for the Sprint, Beast, and Kids races.

The race schedule includes the Sprint 5K, featuring a 5km course with 20 obstacles. The Super 10K presents a 10km course with 25 obstacles, whilst the Beast 21K covers 21km with 30 obstacles.

Kids races will offer courses of 1km for ages 4-6, 1.5km for ages 7-9, and 3km for ages 9-14.

Participants can earn a Spartan Trifecta by completing the Sprint, Super, and Beast within a calendar year.

The weekend format allows racers to complete all three races over two days, earning a commemorative Trifecta medal alongside individual race wedges.

The course will run through Al Ain Zoo’s grounds, positioning obstacles amongst elephants, giraffes, and other wildlife.

This marks the first time a Spartan race has taken place within a zoo environment.

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council supports the event, continuing a partnership that has promoted obstacle course racing across the emirate.

Abu Dhabi hosts the annual Spartan World Championship, which attracts over 6,000 participants and has contributed to the sport’s growth in the region.

Isla Watt, Director of Spartan Middle East, said in a statement: “We are incredibly excited to bring a full Trifecta Weekend to a venue as spectacular as Al Ain Zoo. The combination of our challenging races and this stunning natural environment creates a truly memorable event. We encourage participants and their families to make a weekend of it, explore the garden city of Al Ain, and experience a Spartan event like no other.”

Registration has opened, with organisers encouraging early sign-ups to secure places. Further information and registration details are available at arabia.spartan.com.