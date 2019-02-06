Dubai to launch world's first MasterChef restaurant

The First Group, said it has appointed internationally-acclaimed chef Maria ‘Margarita’ Vaamonde-Beggs to head the kitchen set-up and menu creation.

The world's first MasterChef, the TV Experience restaurant is set to open at the new Millennium Place Marina in Dubai in April.

Venezuelan-born Vaamonde-Beggs has already begun menu development and staff training ahead of the opening of the restaurant concept, which will accommodate 180 covers.

Based on the MasterChef reality television series, the restaurant will introduce a world-first dining experience to Dubai, a statement said.

The restaurant follows a landmark deal signed last year between The First Group and Endemol Shine Group, the global content creator, producer and distributor behind the TV series.

MasterChef, the TV Experience, will introduce guests to the talents and recipes of contestants and champions from various global series of MasterChef.

With over 60 local adaptations broadcast in more than 200 countries, MasterChef is the world’s most successful cookery television format. MasterChef was created by Franc Roddam.

“Our entire objective has been to keep the entire experience focused on the food our culinary stars will create, while offering a casual and comfortable deformalised dining atmosphere without excess trappings,” said Duncan Fraser-Smith, vice president of F&B, The First Group.

“With food creativity and skill being the cornerstone of the concept, Margarita brings unmatched experience and talent to her latest role in spearheading the entire culinary set-up of Dubai’s most exciting venue opening of 2019.”

Vaamonde-Beggs' career highlights include relaunching the Four-Season Hotels and Resorts Buenos Aires, Argentina, launching Catch Dubai as Sous Chef, transferring to Catch LA as Executive Sous Chef and returning to Dubai as Executive Sous Chef for Morimoto to work alongside the legendary Masaharu Morimoto.

“Dining at MasterChef, the TV Experience, will be an entirely immersive experience,” said Fraser-Smith. “It will establish an emotional connection, through food, and nurture a passion for cooking at all levels of expertise across all ages and cultures, which is vital in a cosmopolitan hub such as Dubai.”



Contestants and champions from the worldwide series will share their stories and experiences with guests through signature dishes served during short-term residencies at the restaurant.

The First Group will work with Endemol Shine Group to grow the MasterChef, the TV Experience, concept worldwide in coming years “The fact Dubai will launch the brand to the world is a truly significant moment in the city’s restaurant evolution,” he said.

The First Group said it aims to introduce up to 40 original and world-first dining concepts to the UAE by 2021.