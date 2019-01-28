Etisalat said the move will enhance UAE’s competitiveness standing in the global fixed broadband speed index increasing broadband penetration and business productivity in the country.

Etisalat announced on Monday that business and home subscribers will experience double broadband speed for free enabling them to implement and use advanced digital technologies in their homes and offices.

The new speed upgrade is in line with Etisalat’s overall strategy of "driving the digital future to empower societies", it said in a statement.

It follows the doubling of broadband speed across the entire eLife Unlimited plan line-up for consumers last month.

All new and existing business customers subscribed to broadband services will now get access to double the speed for free starting from 100Mbps going up to 600Mbps.

Salvador Anglada, group chief business officer, Etisalat, said: “We are delighted to offer this complimentary upgrade to our business customers, giving them the professional edge with much higher speeds and making their businesses future ready.

"The double speed upgrade is Etisalat’s commitment to make our technology work for businesses and individuals, enabling them to grow their business and stand out from the competition.”

The entry-level business broadband plans for new customers now offer speeds starting from 100Mbps with no change in price.