Indian carriers reduce flights to UAE, Gulf region

Services to Doha, Muscat and Riyadh curtailed as a result of coronavirus travel restrictions

India’s largest carrier IndiGo has cancelled flights to the UAE and curtailed services to the wider GCC region for the next four weeks.

Flights to Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi will be cancelled from March 17, while services to Doha, Muscat and Riyadh will also be impacted.

The move comes as countries extend travel bans in a desperate bid to contain the spread of coronavirus.

A statement from IndiGo said: “Owing to the suspension of visas for all foreigners with exception of diplomatic passport holders, IndiGo will be cancelling some of its flights to Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi w.e.f. March 17, 2020 until the travel restrictions are lifted.”

Air India has cancelled flights to Dubai from March 17 and the launch of Air India Express’ Tiruchirappalli to Abu Dhabi route, which was set to launch this month, has been postponed until May 15.

Go Air is to meet on Sunday to discuss flight services to the UAE.

While a spokesperson for SpiceJet said: “We are reviewing the situation on a constant basis. No cancellations have been planned yet.”