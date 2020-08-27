India set to extend 'air bubble' arrangement with the UAE

India’s civil aviation ministry has decided to extend the ‘air bubble’ arrangement with UAE into September, Arabian Business has learnt.

The current bilateral pact on special flight services by airlines of the two countries under the bubble pact was valid until August 31.

“The agreement on ‘air bubble’ with UAE will be extended. A notification on this will be issued soon,” India’s civil aviation ministry spokesperson told Arabian Business.

Arabian Business also understands that some of the Indian carriers have already commenced the process of drawing up tentative bubble flight schedules for September, in anticipation of extension of the bilateral pact.

“We expected a ‘by default’ extension for this arrangement into next month, and accordingly have drawn up a tentative schedule for the month,” a senior Air India Express official said.

Air India Express, which operates the maximum number of flights under bubble as well as India’s repatriation programme - Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) - in the UAE sector, is understood to be planning over 100 flights for September to Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

The airline’s schedule for bubble services in August included a total of 118 flights to the three UAE destinations.

Vistara, the full service Indian private carrier, is also allowing bookings on its Mumbai to Dubai bubble flights until September 15, with the caveat of ‘subject to regulatory approval’.

The Vistara official spokesperson told Arabian Business: “We have not been informed by the (Indian) authorities about the extension with the UAE yet."

Airline industry sources said the decision to extend the bilateral bubble pact beyond August 31 may have been taken in view of the IPL (Indian Premier League) matches commencing in the UAE from next month.

Industry sources said other Indian private carriers such as IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir are also currently in the process of making tentative ‘bubble’ flight plans for next month.

Neither airline has yet responded to requests from Arabian Business for comments.

Besides Air India and Air India Express, Indian private carriers have also been operating bubble flights to various destinations in the UAE this month.

UAE airlines also operate special ‘bubble’ flights to multiple Indian cities.

Significantly, India’s home ministry has also exempted passengers travelling to India on bubble flights from having to register with the Indian missions in the country where they are residing.

Passengers travelling on VBM flights to India, however, will have to continue with the registration process with the respective Indian missions, according to the latest standard operating protocol issued by the Home Ministry last Saturday.