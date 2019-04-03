Dubai sees surge in Japanese tourists after social media campaign

Building on this growing interest, Dubai Tourism led a campaign to showcase the city as a safe and exciting destination specifically targeting young female travellers from Japan.

Dubai welcomes 104,843 overnight visitors from Japan in 2018, the first time the 100,000 mark has been crossed

Dubai’s Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) reported record growth in overnight visitors from Japan, crossing the 100,000 mark for the first time at the end of 2018.

Reflecting a 15.3 percent year-on-year increase, the emirate welcomed 104,843 overnight visitors, Dubai Tourism said in a statement.

Dubai continues to be a key trending destination among young Japanese females, with the emirate witnessing an increase of 21 percent to 7.4 million mentions on social media from 2016 to 2018.

Building on this growing interest, Dubai Tourism led a campaign to showcase the city as a safe and exciting destination specifically targeting young female travellers. This campaign achieved 91.6 million impressions across a three month period.

Dubai Tourism added that it continued to expand its reach across Japan targeting segmented demographics through strategic activations, marketing campaigns and ongoing trade and business partnerships.

The authority said it identified women and senior citizens as key drivers in the travel and tourism space.

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai’s Corporation of Tourism & Commerce Marketing (DCTCM) said: “2018 saw sustained growth from the Japanese market as we welcomed more than 100,000 overnight visitors a year for the very first time.

"This milestone is testament to the market specific approach we’ve taken and the appeal of Dubai’s variety of attractions and experiences. With the market enthusiastic to learn more about the city, we will continue to work to enhance our holistic marketing efforts and strengthen our ongoing strategic partnerships with key industry leaders across multiple touch points, elevating the city’s position as the destination of choice for Japanese travellers.”