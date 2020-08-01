Kuwait suspends flights from 31 countries

Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended flights from 31 countries on the day it resumed commercial operations.

Kuwait's DGCA announced plans to restart operations on a three-phase basis, with operating capacity not exceeding 30 percent "in line with health requirements” in the first phase.

The announcement today was based on advice from the country's health authorities, aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 virus, Kuwait's news agency KUNA report.

Egyptian civil authority immediately suspended flights. The national carrier, EgyptAir, suspended all commercial flights to Kuwait "till further notice", Al Watan daily newspaper said.

Some 200 passengers at Cairo's international airport could not board their flight amid confusion due to Kuwait's surprise move, the paper added.

EgyptAir scheduled daily flights to Kuwait were to resume Saturday after almost a three-month long hiatus due to the Covid-19 spread.

Kuwait's DGCA said the countries where flights are suspended from include: India, Iran, China, Brazil, Columbia, Armenia, Bangladesh, Syria, Spain, Singapore, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sri Lanka, Iraq, Mexico, Indonesia, Chile, Pakistan, Egypt, Lebanon, Hong Kong, Italy, North Macedonia, Moldova, Panama, Peru, Serbia, Montenegro, Dominican Republic and Kosovo.