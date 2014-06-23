Emirates flight carrying Pakistan political chief ordered to divert

Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri, the Pakistan Awami Tehreek leader, was onboard EK612 which was originally travelling to Islamabad

By Andy Sambidge
  • Monday, 23 June 2014 4:35 PM

Emirates Airline confirmed on Monday that its EK612 flight, which was carrying Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri, an anti-government cleric from Pakistan, has landed in Lahore after being diverted from its original destination of Islamabad.

The Government of Dubai Media Office said Pakistan authorities had ordered the diversion.

"As of 1.45pm Dubai time, all passengers have disembarked and are safe," said an Emirates spokesman. "We apologise for the inconvenience caused."

Qadri, the chief of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) was scheduled to arrive on Monday morning at Islamabad airport from London.

The authorities, however, diverted the Emirates plane carrying him and about 200 other passengers to Lahore airport fearing that he may lead an anti-government rally in the national capital.

A Pakistani official told local media that the government diverted the plane carrying Qadri due to security concerns.

Dubai Media Office confirmed that the carrier had "taken all necessary measures to ensure alternative arrangements for the passengers, to get them to their destination", adding that the safety of passengers and the crew is a top priority for the carrier at all times.

Qadri is a renowned Pakistani religious scholar who shot to fame after he penned down a 600-page fatwa against terrorism.

He made headlines last year when he led mass rallies in the run up to May 11 general elections, demanding electoral reforms.

Related:

Stories

Emirates passengers caught up in Karachi airport attack

Emirates flight diverted after toilets break down

Air Arabia jet forced to shut down engine mid-flight

Sixty children fall ill on Emirates flight to Heathrow

Galleries
Revealed: World's ten safest airlines

Revealed: World's ten safest airlines

Top 10 airline economy class cabins

Top 10 airline economy class cabins

Companies

Emirates Airline

Also in Transport

Airbus seals deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft

UAE's Etihad inks codeshare deal with Montenegro Airlines

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Election of Donald Trump, one-time owner of now-defunct East...

3
Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

In a few short years how we get from A to B will be dramatically...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking