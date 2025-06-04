Eid Al Adha 2025: Ras Al Khaimah Ruler orders release of 411 Prisoners

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has ordered the release of 411 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha .

The prisoners’ release forms part of Sheikh Saud’s commitment to provide pardoned inmates with an opportunity to start a new life and bring stability to their families.

Following the announcement, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, directed authorities to proceed with the necessary legal procedures to implement Sheikh Saud’s decision.

“This noble gesture of Sheikh Saud reflects his keenness to give the inmates the opportunity to reintegrate into society and bring happiness to their families and loved ones,” the Emirates News Agency (WAM) said in a statement, citing Hasan Saeed Mehaimed, Attorney-General of Ras Al Khaimah.

The release comes as the UAE prepares for Eid Al Adha celebrations, providing the freed prisoners with the chance to reunite with their families during the festival period.