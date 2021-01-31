Arabian Business Forum 2021 to discuss the post-Covid economy

Can the GCC become the world’s first post-Covid economy? With lockdowns, restrictions and closures still impacting major economies around the world, not least the UK and the US, the UAE has been gradually emerging from the global pandemic with a sense of cautious optimism – especially in key industry sectors such as retail and hospitality.

This has been bolstered by a successful vaccination roll-out, with the UAE able to boast the second-highest number of administered doses per 100 population in the world. The UAE is now well placed to think of a world beyond Covid19.

The Arabian Business Forum will discuss these opportunities in depth at a landmark in-person event on February 23. Held at the JW Marriot Marquis in Dubai’s Business Bay, the Forum will be sharing insights and analysis from a range of industry and thought leaders – including Simon Penney, the UK Trade Commissioner for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan, Stephen Anderson, Strategy and Markets Leader at PwC Middle East, the CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Raki Phillips, CEO of Flash Entertainment John Lickrish and Halima Jumani of Kibsons.

The Forum will start at 9am and include sessions looking at look at how the UAE is faring compared to the rest of the world, the power of the region’s hospitality sector and how the consumer can continue to push the economy forward.

