Dubai universities launch new AI and Robotics programmes for 2025 academic year

Universities at Dubai Knowledge Park and Dubai International Academic City have announced programmes in artificial intelligence, robotics, game development, and creative arts for the new academic year.

The institutions aim to transform emerging talent into a future-ready workforce as part of Dubai’s Education 33 Strategy.

The programmes support the emirate’s vision to position itself among the world’s top 10 cities for education by 2033, aligning with the goals of Education Strategy 2033 and Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’.

“The future belongs to the innovators who can imagine and create it, and education is the catalyst to cultivate such visionaries. Our ecosystems address this imperative by uniting globally renowned universities that offer curriculums designed to equip today’s students with tomorrow’s essential skills. We will accelerate such collective efforts to contribute towards Education Strategy 2033 and Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’, and encourage young talent to discover the academic and scholarship offerings presented by universities at Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park,” Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Knowledge Park and Dubai International Academic City, part of TECOM Group said, according to a statement by the Dubai Media Office.

Dubai’s top universities roll out scholarships

Universities across both districts have introduced scholarship programmes to make quality education more accessible to students.

Amity University Dubai is providing scholarships of up to 50 per cent and a 30 per cent bursary. All programmes at the institution are now accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation.

“Our commitment for the coming year is to enhance student outcomes through deeper industry collaboration, research, and applied learning. Dubai continues to be an inspiring hub for global education, offering students not only academic excellence but also unmatched opportunities for growth and innovation,” Dr Saif Al Seiari, Vice Chancellor of Amity University Dubai added.

Meanwhile, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Dubai has launched Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science and Financial Technology and Bachelor of Arts (Honours) programmes in English, Psychology, Sociology, Filmmaking, and Mass Communication.

The university offers merit-based scholarships of up to 30 per cent for undergraduate programmes and 10 per cent for postgraduate programmes, plus MBA scholarships of up to 15 per cent.

Students who have represented national or state teams are eligible for sports scholarships with tuition fee waivers ranging from 5 per cent to 50 per cent for the first year.

“At MAHE Dubai, our journey has always been guided by a clear purpose – to equip our students for the future, not just the present. From pioneering interdisciplinary programs in fintech and liberal arts to forging stronger industry and global collaborations, every milestone reflects our commitment to innovation and relevance. As we celebrate 25 years in the UAE, our focus remains on nurturing talent through future-ready learning and meaningful, real-world connections,” Dr S. Sudhindra, Academic President, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Dubai added.

University of Birmingham Dubai, ranked 76th in the QS World University Rankings, is introducing Bachelor of Engineering in Robotics and AI programmes.

New master’s courses include MSc Sustainable Innovation and Entrepreneurship, MSc Musculoskeletal Physiotherapy, MSc Sport and Exercise Medicine, and MSc Urban Analytics and AI for Planners. The university offers scholarships up to 30 per cent of tuition fees, with 50 per cent available by invitation for the September 2025 intake.

“The University of Birmingham has contributed to shaping knowledge and society for over 125 years. Founded in 1900 as England’s first civic university, the university was built on a vision to make education accessible and transformative – values that continue to drive us today,” Ben Bailey, Chief Operating Officer of University of Birmingham Dubai explained.

The University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD) provides undergraduate merit-based scholarships covering 15 per cent, 25 per cent, or 50 per cent of tuition fees.

The institution offers a 50 per cent Adam Gilchrist Sports Scholarship for athletes and postgraduate Master’s Academic Scholarships with 15 per cent or 25 per cent tuition reductions.

“This year has marked a series of defining milestones for our school, from securing prestigious Dubai Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) grants in AI and sustainability to launching student-built tech solutions that are already making an impact in the industry,” Prof. May El Barachi, Head of the School of Computer Science at UOWD said.

Murdoch University Dubai has introduced a Bachelor of Information Technology in Games Design and Development, a two-to-three-year programme accredited by the Australian Computer Society.

The programme prepares students to design and develop games for computer and extended reality platforms. Merit scholarships of up to 40 per cent are available for bachelor’s and master’s courses, 25 per cent for diplomas, and 50 per cent for foundation programmes.

“Dubai is a strategic gateway for innovation and opportunity, and our students benefit from a dynamic ecosystem where global education meets regional relevance,” Mohamed Bamatrf, Executive Director said.

SAE University College Dubai has expanded its portfolio with a Bachelor of Computer Science programme. The institution offers scholarships and grants of up to AED 50,000. The college celebrates 20 years of Creative Media Education in Dubai and 50 years internationally.

“Dubai is fast becoming a top study destination of choice with incentives such as the coveted Golden Visa for Creative professionals,” Jan Horn, Managing Director said, adding that “the city’s booming media sector needs qualified talent, and we look forward to continuing our role as the leading creative media university in the region.”

SP Jain School of Global Management, which marked the 20th anniversary of its Dubai campus in the 2024-25 academic year, has introduced a Master of Applied Finance and Wealth Management programme.

The institution’s Executive MBA ranks 23rd globally in the QS International Trade Rankings 2025. SP Jain offers a ‘New Mothers’ scholarship to support diverse student needs.

“With world-class international universities in a safe environment and infrastructure that supports the growth of the AI sector, Dubai is an incredible destination for students,” Nitish Jain, President said.

Dubai Knowledge Park and Dubai International Academic City are part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of 10 business districts, which includes Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Design District (d3), Dubai Science Park, and Dubai Industrial City.