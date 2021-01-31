Arada reveals $2bn forest community project in Sharjah

Masaar, Arada’s third project to date, will include 4,000 villas and townhouses in total, all set in eight gated districts linked by a landscaped and walkable ‘green spine’.

Construction of the 19 million square foot project will begin in June this year with the first homes scheduled to be delivered in the first quarter of 2023. It will include the planting of 50,000 trees and encompass a range of sport facilities.

The Masaar Experience Centre.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, chairman of Arada, said: “Masaar offers a path to the ultimate lifestyle transformation and a major addition to Sharjah’s residential landscape. It is a serene, exclusive and forested environment that also offers all the comforts of a modern urban district, offering you the best of both worlds.”

Sales for the first district to be offered to the public began on Sunday. Known as Sendian, which means oak tree in Arabic, the first phase consists of 445 homes, ranging in size from two-bedroom townhouses to five-bedroom Sendian Park Villas, all located close to the leisure and entertainment zone in the heart of Masaar. The entire Masaar master plan is expected to take seven years to complete.

The Sendian Park Villas at Masaar.

“Our own results tell us that interest in high-quality, well-designed master-planned communities in Sharjah remains strong, and we are confident that the Masaar lifestyle and the impressive list of amenities will resonate with end-users and investors. Our ability to enhance both social and economic development is allowing Arada to take an ever more prominent role in the growth of Sharjah’s economy as well as the regional real estate industry as a whole,” said Al Qasimi.

The launch of Masaar brings the total value of Arada’s project portfolio to over AED33bn ($9bn). Since its foundation in 2017, the developer has delivered more than 1,000 homes and is on track to hand over a further 3,500 units during 2021.