Dubai real estate: Contracting specialists Drake & Scull make real estate business debut

Drake and Scull International (DSI) is writing a new chapter in its 135-year history, after the contracting services company for mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) announced its first foray into commercial real estate development.

In a move that signals an ambitious expansion beyond its core business, DSI has acquired a prime plot in Majan, Dubai, and will be developing a mixed-use commercial building from the ground up.

Dubai’s Majan project marks DSI’s debut

The project marks DSI’s debut into property development and is based on the company’s vision to diversify its portfolio and capitalise on Dubai’s thriving real estate sector.

By controlling every aspect of this development, from land acquisition through delivery, DSI is positioning itself to capture greater value while leveraging its decades of construction expertise to create premium and efficient commercial spaces.

The Majan project will feature over 156,000 sqft of built-up area, including more than 10,000 sqft of premium retail space on the ground floor and over 67,000 sqft of office spaces across nine floors. It will also have a three-level podium parking.

Muin El Saleh, CEO of DSI, commented: “For years, DSI has been synonymous with engineering excellence and large-scale construction. Today, we take a transformative leap forward by entering the development space, a natural progression that allows us to leverage our deep industry knowledge while creating lasting assets.

“This project is more than just a building; it is a testament to our resilience and ambition to evolve with the market. By diversifying into development, we are securing new revenue streams, strengthening our brand, and contributing to Dubai’s urban transformation.

“Our expertise in delivering complex projects gives us a unique advantage in this venture. We understand the intricacies of construction, cost efficiency, and quality control, all of which are critical elements that will set our developments apart. This is just the beginning of a new strategic direction for DSI, and this project will be one of many developments we plan to undertake as part of the company’s transformation into a more diversified, forward-looking enterprise.”

The company has partnered with Bel-Yoahah Architectural and Engineering Consultants for design and supervision. Soil investigations and topographic surveys have been completed and DSI is now finalising approvals to commence construction, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026.