Dubai’s off-plan branded residences dominate market as pipeline projects surge

Dubai’s off-plan branded residences are taking centre stage in the luxury property market, accounting for 83 per cent of total sales value and 79 per cent of transaction volume in the first half of 2025, as developers rush to meet demand with record-high pipeline launches, according to a new report by Morgan’s International Realty.

The city added 5,510 branded units in H1 2025 across 12 new developments, pushing the total supply of branded residences to 48,474 units — the highest concentration of any global city.

At the heart of this expansion is a robust pipeline of under-construction projects, which now make up over 63 per cent of Dubai’s branded residential stock, totalling 30,374 units across 90 developments. In contrast, ready stock stands at 18,100 units across 54 projects.

“The weight of the market has shifted decisively toward pipeline projects,” said Elias Hannoush, Managing Director of Morgan’s International Realty. “Off-plan branded residences are attracting both end users and investors with compelling lifestyle offerings and capital appreciation potential.”

Investors flock to under-construction projects

Under-construction branded residences commanded an average price of $1,049 per square foot (AED 3,853), slightly higher than $1,015 (AED 3,727) for ready units — a reversal of historical norms. This reflects rising buyer confidence in off-plan luxury products and the growing role of branding in price resilience.

The most successful pipeline projects in terms of sales value include:

Palace Villas Ostra at The Oasis : $1.83 billion (AED 6.72 billion)

: $1.83 billion (AED 6.72 billion) Franck Muller Vanguard Tower, Dubai Marina : $240 million (AED 882 million)

: $240 million (AED 882 million) Rove Home, Dubai Marina: $275 million (AED 1.01 billion)

Together, these projects demonstrate the appetite for differentiated, branded living experiences that blend service, architecture, and exclusivity.

New launches reshape Dubai’s skyline

Among the upcoming developments is the Trump International Hotel & Tower at La Mer, expected to complete in Q1 2029. With an average selling price of $2,274 per sq ft (AED 8,351), it sets a new benchmark in beachfront ultra-luxury living.

Meanwhile, Jumeirah Asora Bay by Meraas, a coastal development blending natural materials with flowing architectural lines, is scheduled for completion by Q4 2031. Prices average $934 per sq ft (AED 3,429), offering premium waterfront residences with proximity to Downtown Dubai.

Both projects reflect a shift in developer focus toward high-ticket, long-horizon investments, often backed by iconic global brands. These projects aim to serve ultra-high-net-worth individuals seeking second homes, investment assets, or long-term lifestyle bases in the UAE.

With strong investor demand and healthy absorption rates, Morgan’s International Realty expects Dubai’s branded residence pipeline to remain active through 2026 and beyond, driven by regional population growth, visa incentives, and continued luxury tourism expansion.

Downtown Dubai, Dubai Harbour, and The Oasis remain top destinations for pipeline development, but areas like La Mer, Dubai Hills Estate, and Dubai Creek Harbour are increasingly in focus as developers push into untapped prime zones.