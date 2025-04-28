EXCLUSIVE: Blacklane to launch on-demand service in Saudi next month

Blacklane, the global chauffeur service, will launch on-demand mobility services in Saudi Arabia next month alongside plans to introduce electric vehicles to its fleet in May, the company’s Saudi General Manager told Arabian Business in an exclusive interview at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai.

Speaking at the industry event on Monday, Adib Samara revealed the company’s plans to expand its current scheduled booking service to include on-demand options.

On-demand and electric fleet

“We still haven’t launched fully our on-demand services, which we hope to launch with our electrification fleet towards the end of May,” Samara said. “With on-demand, we imagine a large percentage of B2C customers will start utilising the service.”

Currently, customers need to schedule rides at least an hour in advance, but the company recognises the need for immediacy in the Saudi market.

Samara also confirmed Blacklane would introduce its first electric vehicles to the Saudi market by late May as part of its commitment to drive electrification across the Kingdom.

The premium mobility provider officially entered the Saudi market in January this year, though the company’s formal announcement came through a press release last week. Blacklane currently operates in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Mecca.

“Today we’re operating fully in Riyadh, Dammam and Medina,” Samara explained, adding that expansion into new cities “will really depend on availability of fleet, availability of infrastructure and demand.”

Blacklane’s Saudi expansion comes amid the Kingdom’s regional headquarters (RHQ) programme, which requires international companies to establish their regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia to secure government contracts. When asked if Blacklane would have moved to Saudi without the mandate, Samara indicated the market’s potential was already compelling.

“I think at some point, knowing the opportunity within Saudi Arabia, we had been exploring entering the market anyway,” Samara explained. “The scale of the population, the growth of the shared mobility space, the growth of premium mobility over the last few years, and the expected potential of the market growth” all factored into their decision.

Blacklane’s Saudi growth plans

The company is also positioning itself to serve the growing number of international executives relocating to the Kingdom as multinational corporations establish their regional bases in Saudi Arabia, as well as catering to the changing demographics of the Saudi workforce itself.

The company currently has over 100 vehicles in its Saudi fleet, ranging from Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedans to American SUVs like Chevrolet Tahoes, GMC Yukons, and Cadillac Escalades, which are particularly popular in the Saudi market.

Blacklane aims to double its fleet size in the coming months, supported by new partnerships the company is currently developing.

The expansion is backed by TASARU Mobility Investments, an investment entity wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Michael Mueller, CEO of TASARU Mobility Investments, said last week the investment “marks a key milestone in our ongoing efforts to transform the mobility sector in Saudi Arabia.”

Samara expressed personal satisfaction at returning to the Kingdom during its period of rapid transformation. “To go back and to see Saudi completely changed, and to be now stepping in and being part of that change… it feels really nice,” he said.

The general manager also revealed ambitions to introduce women chauffeurs to Blacklane’s Saudi operations, following the success of similar initiatives in Dubai where women now make up over 50 per cent of the company’s chauffeur workforce.