How Emirates is responding as aviation market mutates after Covid impact

Emirates will install premium-economy cabins in three of its existing Airbus A380 superjumbos as it prepares for an anticipated shift in demand once the airline industry emerges from the coronavirus crisis.

The world’s biggest long-haul airline will retrofit the seats – which offer more room than coach at a cheaper price than business class – into planes supplied by Amedeo Air Four Plus, the leasing firm said in a statement Wednesday.

The change should help adapt the Emirates fleet to a post-Covid travel market in which well-heeled leisure passengers may be prepared to pay more for extra personal space amid continuing health concerns, even as demand for business trips remains subdued or switches to less costly options.

Though Emirates, the largest A380 operator, had begun requesting premium economy for its last few new double-deckers, president Tim Clark (pictured below) only revealed last month that it would convert older ones amid strong demand.

The Dubai-based carrier has been a late convert to the class, which was first introduced at Virgin Atlantic Airways and Taiwan’s EVA Air in the early 1990s.

Superjumbo operators including British Airways, Singapore Airlines and Qantas Airways have long offered the product on their planes, while Deutsche Lufthansa introduced it in 2015.

Emirates aimed to introduce premium economy on Boeing’s 777X wide-body last year but switched to a first deployment on the A380 when that program hit delays.

A single new superjumbo was delivered with the cabin in January and five yet to be delivered from Airbus are expected to be similarly equipped.