How Dubai’s nightlife scene is almost back to ‘normal’

Less than a month since the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced a relaxation to Covid-19 preventive measures in Dubai, the emirate’s F&B operators are already reporting a positive impact on their businesses.

As of August 9, restaurants were allowed to re-open their bar seating area, to operate until 3am and to reduce the distance between tables from three meters to 1.5m – all measures welcomed by restaurateurs and club operators Arabian Business spoke to.

“It’s been a tough few months, with so much back and forward between restrictions in the hospitality industry. We’ve worked hard to remain compliant and respectful with the UAE government, ensuring we create as safe a space as possible for our guests to enjoy across our venues,” said Paul Evans, co-founder and CEO, Solutions Leisure, which operates Lock, Stock and Barrel and Asia Asia among a number of other F&B outlets across the country.

“As normality slowly returns, including the 3am closure periods, we’re excited to see our brands full and thriving with so much happiness once again. All steps forwards are positive ones from here on out,” he continued.

Practically, the easing of Covid-19-related measures has led to increased capacity in restaurants and bars given the reduced distance between tables and the longer operating hours. So much so that it almost feels like things are back to “normal”, according to operators.

Paul Evans, co-founder and CEO of Solutions Leisure.

“The recent change in regulations around restaurant operating hours and capacity is a breath of fresh air and something we have looked forward to for a very long time,” said Daniel Miranda, general manager at Masti, La Mer.

“The fact that we do not have to check temperatures upon guest arrival means we can bring guests to their tables faster, ensuring a smoother experience…Extending the table seating capacity to ten allows us to have more group bookings and we’ve seen an increase in bookings for special occasions such as birthdays and key celebrations,” he continued.

“The reduction of table spacing means we can now fit more tables in our indoor section; a great benefit during the summer when our large outdoor area is closed. The resumption of our bar service paired with the live music we have brings a new social dimension and enlivened ambience to the venue which will be important as we move into the busy Q4 period,” said Miranda.

Daniel Miranda, general manager at Masti, La Mer.

Clubs and venues known for their nightlife ambiance are especially impacted by the more relaxed measures.

“With increased capacity, longer operating hours and lower social distance requirements, we are now able to open our doors to more of our patrons. This in return, has enhanced Roberto’s social and busy atmosphere, one that we have all longed for, myself included,” said Marius Schuller, general manager, Roberto’s Dubai.

“At Roberto’s our nightlife experiences have made us an important part of Dubai’s lifestyle and entertainment scene. The longer opening hours allow us to bring this nightlife experience to more guests,” he continued.

Marius Schuller, general manager at Roberto’s Dubai.

As the number of positive coronavirus cases in the UAE continues to decrease, reaching 1,076 new cases in the last 24 hours according to the Ministry of Health, as of Sunday afternoon, it feels like Dubai’s famed hospitality-life is back to normal with restaurants, bars and clubs full of happy customers.

It is important for F&B operators, however, to keep the existing coronavirus restrictions in place to ensure everyone is safe, cautioned Antonio Gonzalez, CEO, Sunset Hospitality Group, the management company behind Ammos, Azure Beach, Black Tap and others.

“We welcome and appreciate the recent announcement increasing the capacity of guests at restaurants and extending entertainment activities until 3am which is great news, especially for our dining and nightlife venues,” said Gonzalez.

Antonio Gonzalez, CEO of Sunset Hospitality Group.

“Now, we will be able to attract and serve more guests, resulting in increased revenues for businesses. We have been anticipating this for months, watching how the government handles the Covid-19 situation in the country,” he continued.

“As things head back to the pre-pandemic situation, we should continue to adhere to and support all measures in combating the spread of the virus. We have the responsibility to provide guests a safe dining experience,” he added.