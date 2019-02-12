Sheikh Mohammed inspects Dubai's new Sky Pods

The futuristic mobility system, which will require less power and infrastructure to operate, was inspected by Sheikh Mohammed, Ruler of Dubai and his son, Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai.

Unveiled in December last year, the latest versions of Dubai RTA’s Sky Pod have been on show at this year’s World Government Summit at Madinah Jumeirah.

تشرّفنا بزيارة صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم (رعاه الله)، برفقة سمو الشيخ حمدان بن محمد، لمنصة الهيئة في #القمة_العالمية_للحكومات حيث اطـّلعا على نموذج وحدات النقل المعلّقة. pic.twitter.com/WtBr1Is3a3— RTA (@RTA_Dubai) February 11, 2019

According to RTA the system will use an area of land that is 100 times less than conventional transport systems and its power efficiency is five times less than electric vehicles. The infrastructure required is ten times less than conventional transit systems of the same capacity.

There are currently two models under development. The first model of the Dubai Sky pods units is Unibike.

It is a small-size, and lightweight transit mean fitted with steel wheels to move on suspended rails. They combine the features of high-performance electric vehicles, in addition to sport, recreation ones, and the electric systems powering the vehicle.

The units can be fitted with power generator likewise the bicycle and as such can be driven by the power of riders. Each unit can accommodate one to five riders along with individual transport design. They can travel at a maximum speed of 150 km/h.

The second model of the Sky pods units is Unicar. It is designed to lift passengers for a distance up to 200 km.

These units have a stylish design and conform to Dubai’s global standards. Such ultra-modern innovative systems assist in the smooth mobility through a high-rise network linking between high-rise towers. The unit can accommodate one to six riders and travel at a maximum speed of 150 km/h.

The project is still in its initial stages, as plans for trials have yet to be set.