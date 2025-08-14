Ras Al Khaimah real estate: RAK Properties reports strong first-half results with record sales growth

RAK Properties has reported a strong financial performance for the first six months of 2025, supported by increased sales, new project launches, and continued progress at its Mina development in Ras Al Khaimah.

For the period ending 30 June 2025, revenue rose 27 per cent to AED 774.79 million. Net profit increased 80 per cent to AED 160.60 million compared to AED 89.06 million in the first half of 2024. Sales value doubled, rising 101 per cent to AED 1,411 million from AED 703 million last year.

The company’s sales backlog grew 42 per cent year-on-year to AED 2,624 million, providing visibility on future cash flow. Operating profit increased 47 per cent to AED 204.15 million, while EBITDA rose 42 per cent to AED 239.25 million. Total assets grew 3.5 per cent to AED 8,290 million, and capital and reserves increased 3 per cent to AED 5,701 million. The company’s share price rose 26.3 per cent year-to-date to AED 1.44, with market capitalisation reaching AED 4,320 million.

Chairman Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Zaabi said: “RAK Properties’ robust H1 results are a testament to the remarkable growth and strategic vision that is driving both the company and Ras Al Khaimah as a whole. As RAK Properties celebrates its 20th year, these impressive figures underscore a consistent plan that is yielding tangible success – a plan closely aligned with the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi.”

He added that the Mina development remains at the heart of RAK’s real estate and tourism growth, already home to world-class resorts with more branded hotels and residences under development.

Chief Executive Officer Sameh Muhtadi said: “Our H1 results show a successful six months for RAK Properties. We continue to see our success shaped by a steady stream of assets coming online, rising sales figures, and international interest in RAK as a place to live, invest, and thrive.”

During the first half, the company continued delivery at the Mina development, with over 800 units scheduled for completion before the end of the year. Projects under construction include Bay Residences, Granada II, Cape Hayat, Bay Views, Edge, and Quattro Del Mar.

Recent launches include the Anantara Mina Ras Al Khaimah Residences, the ENTA residential concept with HIVE, and Solera on Raha Island, which will bring 451 units to the market as part of the Downtown Mina district.

RAK Properties is also advancing luxury partnerships, including the Armani Beach Residences Ras Al Khaimah, which will feature the world’s first Armani-branded villas. The development will comprise 41 villas and 32 apartments and will be designed by hospitality architecture firm Denniston.